Barcelona shortlist Arsenal star as Edu sets surprising price tag for Arteta signing

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing an Arsenal star who looks destined to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.

The Gunners are currently in the midst of a title battle with Manchester City, although Mikel Arteta will likely already have one eye on the upcoming window.

One of the key areas that Arsenal are looking to upgrade this summer is their midfield. TEAMtalk sources recently revealed that Arteta’s side are growing in confidence that they can land a deal for Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

The club have also decided to keep Jorginho around as The Athletic recently confirmed that the Gunners have offered the veteran a new deal and that he is expected to sign it.

While Jorginho seems to be part of Arteta’s plans for the future, the same can’t be said of Thomas Partey, who is being heavily linked with an exit in the summer.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for the Ghanaian international who has missed the majority of the season through injury. He has come back into the fold of late, but his future is still deemed up in the air.

Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi has been mentioned among the names who could replace Partey in the summer, with the Spanish midfielder available for €60m (£51.7m) this summer.

READ MORE: Transfer-listed Arsenal star BLOCKS summer exit; different sale now likely after Inter swap crumbles

Barcelona interested in Partey

It’s already been well documented that Partey has his admirers from Juventus and Saudi Arabia, although Barcelona now seem prepared to throw their hat into the ring.

“One of the names that [the Barcelona] sports management likes most is Thomas Partey,” Spanish transfer journalist Adrian Sanchez confirmed.

Given Barcelona’s tricky financial situation, it makes sense that they are looking at players like Partey, who could be available at a cut price.

Arsenal originally paid £45million for Partey back in 2020 and the club could demand as much as 25m for the injury-prone star, according to reports.

It seems unlikely that Barcelona would cough up that amount, especially given the 30-year-old will only have one year left on his existing contract.

The midfielder recently discussed his future and insisted that he is happy in north London, despite all of the exit talk that’s currently surrounding him.

“My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field,” Partey told reporters.

“I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.

“I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

DON’T MISS: De Gea, Sakho, Mata and the best former Premier League players that are currently free agents