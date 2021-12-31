Arsenal could be set for major disappointment in their bid to bring Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is keen on landing the Brazilian, who has failed to conquer LaLiga as he did with Liverpool in England. Indeed, Barca offered assurances to the representatives of Coutinho that they will try and seal a January switch to The Emirates.

However. a major spanner in the works has emerged due to the latest reports from Diario Sport.

They claim that Brazilian side Flamengo have emerged as a possible destination for the 29-year-old in the New Year.

The report adds that Flamengo want a deal until the summer with the option to extend the loan up until the winter World Cup in Qatar.

That scenario works perfectly for Coutinho, who is desperate to get back in the Brazil squad for the showpiece tournament.

Diario Sport adds that Flamengo would not be able to pay the player’s full salary. However, they are hopeful that Barca will agree to them paying €3million of it.

Agent key to Coutinho move

Coutinho’s agent also has a good relationship with Flamengo. He has recently represented clients like Gabigol, Thiago Maia and Andreas Pereira in their dealings with the Rio outfit.

The potential news will come as a massive blow to Arteta, who is a big fan of Coutinho. The Spaniard believes that he can turn the former Anfield favourite’s career back around in north London.

Aubameyang Arsenal exit edging closer

Meanwhile, a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang transfer away from Arsenal is reportedly edging closer with the striker now resigned to leaving and ready to pick from three potential destinations in the January window.

Aubameyang’s future looks uncertain after he was stripped of the captaincy recently following a disciplinary breach. That has also seen him miss the club’s last five matches – all of which have resulted in wins. As such, it’s no surprise to see reports linking the striker with moves elsewhere.

Indeed, Aubameyang is understood to be a target for Italian clubs Milan, Inter and Roma.

There is also interest from Spain too, with Barcelona seemingly keen, despite their recent capture of Ferran Torres.

As such, reports recently claimed Barcelona are looking to offer the Gunners a £247m duo as part of swap.

Furthermore, reports last week claim the Gunners, despite the best wishes of Mikel Arteta, have placed Aubameyang on the transfer list.

Three destinations for Gunners star

Now, according to Football.London, Aubameyang will choose from three destinations after accepting his fate.

They write that his preferred destination is actually France, so he can be close to his mother. Although he represents Gabon at international level, the striker was born in Laval, a town in western France.

However, they report that the striker is also willing to discuss potential moves to both Spain and Italy too.

Wherever he ends up, it now seems likely that Aubameyang has played his last game for Arsenal.

It’s an inauspicious ending for the striker, who has been a major influence since his move four years ago. During his 163 appearances for the Gunners, he has scored 92 times – more than any other player.

