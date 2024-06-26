Riccardo Calafiori has been impressive at Euro 2024 for Italy and reports suggest that Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for his signature

Riccardo Calafiori has been impressive at Euro 2024 for Italy and reports suggest that Arsenal and Tottenham are battling for his signature.

The Bologna defender has played the full 90 minutes in Italy’s first three games in the tournament, catching the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

As we have previously reported, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Calafiori’s situation as they eye a long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

But according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal and Tottenham are the clubs leading the race for the 22-year-old at this stage.

The report claims that the North London rivals are ‘ready to break in’ and secure Calafiori’s services amid rumours he could leave Bologna this summer.

He struggled with injuries early in his career but has been fantastic since joining Bologna last summer, making 33 appearances in 2023/24 and scoring two goals.

His form earned him a spot in the Italy squad and now it seems half of Europe are trying to bring him in, but Tuttosport say it would take a ‘monstrous’ offer to sign him.

Juventus target Arsenal defender

Calafiori is under contract with Bologna until 2027 and the Italian side have ‘no plans’ to sell him at this stage as they prepare for their first European campaign since 2002, unless a huge bid forces their hand.

They have just lost manager Thiago Motta to Juventus though and reports suggest that several stars could follow him out the exit door.

Tuttosport claim that Juventus are one of the clubs competing with Arsenal and Tottenham for Calafiori, so the coach is seemingly keen on an instant reunion.

Juventus are reportedly ‘preparing to miss out’ on Calafiori amid the competition from the Premier League and interestingly, it’s claimed they could turn to Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior as an alternative.

Kiwior, 24, previously worked under Motta at Spezia and ‘if the Gunners sign Calafiori, it could open the door for the Polish international to return to Italy.’

In that case, it’s claimed Arsenal would consider offers of around €17m (£14.3m) – £6m less than what they bought him for last summer.

Juventus ‘must be wary’ of competition from AC Milan for Kiwior, however, but they will be the team to watch should Calafiori head to the Emirates.

Kiwior made just 11 starts in the Premier League in 2023/24 but played a key role in the middle of the campaign playing at left-back.

Like Kiwior, Calafiori is also capable of playing as a centre-back or left-back, so would be a logical replacement for him.