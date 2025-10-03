An insider has confirmed that Bayern Munich made an approach to the entourage of an Arsenal star who Mikel Arteta very recently called “phenomenal.”

Seven Arsenal players have featured in all of their six Premier League games so far this season. They’ve had success, finding themselves second in the table, with four wins, a draw and a loss.

Full-back Jurrien Timber is one of the players to feature in all of the Gunners’ league games so far. The 24-year-old has personally been one of the most successful members of the side, scoring twice and assisting once in those games.

And his reward for that looks to be a new contract, with the BBC, The Athletic and other big outlets confirming talks are underway for that.

Insider Mark Brus, meanwhile, has revealed the danger of Timber being snatched by Bayern, and if it will happen.

Brus told Caught Offside what he himself was told by a source on the interest from the Bundesliga giants.

The source reportedly said: “Timber [contract] news is accurate. Heard nothing on Juventus, but Bayern and one other big name from Europe reached out to his people a while ago. No chance he’s going. [Contract talks] all going well, no particular timeframe on it now.”

DON’T MISS: 🔴 The brilliant new-look Arsenal attack with Eberechi Eze and where £67.5m signing will fit in

Arteta loves Timber

Arsenal boss Arteta has been asked if Timber’s recent performances are deserving of a contract extension, to which he responded: “Yes, one hundred per cent.”

“And especially the players that they want to be with us. And we want to attach our futures with them.

“Jurrien is a really good example of someone that, especially under very difficult circumstances, with a very early injury in his career, with a really difficult injury, the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal.

“I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us.”

Arteta clearly does not want to lose the versatile defender, and if information from Brus is to be believed, he won’t have to worry about it no matter who comes after him.

Arsenal round-up: Gunners ready to make loss

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are likely to make Gabriel Jesus available to be signed.

A £30million price tag has been mentioned, with Everton said to be a suitable destination.

Meanwhile, intermediaries have reportedly approached Arsenal, among other clubs, to let them know of the potential to sign young Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery.

And, the Gunners are said to have taken an interest in signing Como midfielder Nico Paz, but he instead wants to return to Real Madrid, where a place for him is likely given recent form and a buyback clause.

Who will win the Premier League?