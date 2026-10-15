Arsenal plan Bayern Munich January raid for South Korea star as journalist makes ‘confirmed’ and ‘official’ claim

Arsenal are interested in bringing Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window, according to a reliable German journalist, and TEAMtalk can reveal interest from two other clubs in the South Korea international star, including Tottenham Hotspur.

William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie, Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera are the senior centre-back options for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Saliba has been on the sidelines so far this season, and while the France international centre-back is doing individual training, he is far from ready to play for Arsenal.

Hincapie has suffered an ankle injury and faces a spell on the sidelines.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Hincapie’s injury has prompted Arsenal to take a close look at Bayern and South Korea international centre-back Kim.

The reliable German journalist has revealed on his website, CFBayernInsider, that Kim is “officially” on Arsenal’s transfer list for the January transfer window, adding that Bayern could sell the 29-year-old defender in the middle of the season.

DON’T MISS: Hansi Flick makes Gabriel Jesus confession after Arsenal dumped Brazilian striker on Barcelona

Arsenal target January deal for Kim Min-jae

Falk wrote on his website: “It is TRUE: Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list.

“I’ve had this news confirmed.

“It’s partly because of the injury to Piero Hincapie.

“Also, the scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, is the same one who discovered the South Korean during his time at Napoli.

“Now, he works for Arsenal, which is why he has the centre-back on his radar.

“They are looking for a potential defensive signing for the winter, so perhaps Kim could be sold with the right offer.

“We have to see what happens!”

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa also eye Kim Min-jae – sources

While Arsenal will be encouraged to learn that Bayern are willing to sell Kim, the Premier League champions are not the only club from the English top-flight to be keen on a 2027 deal for the former Napoli defender.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, too, are interested in Kim.

Sources have told us that AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in Kim, with Bayern open to selling him.

Bayern want £30million for Kim next summer and would be ready to cash in on him in January if they are able to sign a replacement centre-back.

Fletcher reported on October 2: “We understand that Bayern are open to letting him leave this summer or in January if they sign a new centre-back, and the clubs already in contact are expected to revisit the situation once the direction is clearer.

“A January move is regarded as more unlikely; the more realistic window is next summer, when Munich could still command a fee rather than risk his value falling further.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal tipped to launch shock move for Newcastle attacker who ‘ticks the boxes’ – report