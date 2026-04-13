Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is getting to work on the club's summer transfer business

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will be hugely disappointed to learn that Bayern Munich have made contact with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, as the Gunners face stiff competition from the Bavarian giants for the former Everton star.

On April 10, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal are keen on raiding Newcastle for Gordon in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have done detailed work on Gordon and are closely monitoring his situation at Newcastle.

Newcastle could be forced to sell Gordon if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Sources have told us that Gordon’s representatives have made Arsenal aware that the winger would be willing to work under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

While that would be music to the ears of Berta, the Arsenal sporting director is now facing a major threat from Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have informed Gordon that they want to sign him in the summer of 2026.

The defending Bundesliga champions want to secure the services of the former Everton winger to compete with Luis Diaz.

Bayern are said to have held talks with Gordon already, although the Bavarian giants have yet to discuss any deal with Newcastle.

Plettenberg wrote on X at 5:02pm on April 13: “FC Bayern are seriously considering a move for Anthony #Gordon.

“The 25 y/o is currently the preferred candidate for the left wing as a back-up and competitor for Luis Díaz.

“Gordon has been informed. Concrete talks have already taken place, though the clubs are not yet in contact. #NUFC want to keep him.”

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Anthony Gordon might be too expensive for Bayern Munich

Diaz has made the left-wing role at Bayern his own, with the Colombia international scoring 23 goals and providing 18 assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side this season.

Bayern spent £65.5million (€75.2m, $86.4m) to sign Diaz from Liverpool last season, and it is hard to envisage the German powerhouse paying anything similar for Gordon in the summer of 2026.

Interest in Gordon is understandable, but Bayern will also be aware of spending too much on a player who will not be guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on February 27 that Newcastle want at least £95million (€109.1m, $127m) for Gordon.

Latest Arsenal news: Cesc Fabregas stance, Chelsea raid

Meanwhile, Graeme Bailey has reported that Arsenal’s stance on hiring Cesc Fabregas as their manager should they decide to sack Mikel Arteta at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich are said to be fearful of missing out on a top Bundesliga forward to Arsenal.

And finally, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported Chelsea’s interest in an Arsenal gem is ‘strong’.