Bayern Munich are reportedly fearful of missing out to Premier League side Arsenal in the race to sign one of the Bundesliga’s top attacking talents in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The reigning Bundesliga champions are expected to be in the market for a new central striker, with Nicolas Jackson only on loan at the Allianz Arena and set to return to parent club Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

While Harry Kane continues to be a major force with Bayern, they recognise the need to have a younger understudy for a player who will turn 33 in July, and that’s where Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane comes in.

Our sources recently revealed how Liverpool and Manchester City have actually joined Arsenal in the race to try and secure Kofane’s signature. However, Bayern are also in that mix.

And now Christian Falk has told CfBayern Insider that while Bayern do hold an interest in Kofane, he is only one of several names on their shortlist for the summer.

Sporting director Christoph Freund did not dismiss the speculation when asked about Bayern’s interest in Kofane, although the club are also monitoring the likes of Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani as a potential alternative.

Falk added that Bayern could also struggle to sign Kofane, if Arsenal decide to make a serious push for the teenager over the coming months.

The Bild journalist said: “It is TRUE: There is interest in Christian Kofane and he’s on the list. Christoph Freund, the sporting director, was asked about this topic and he didn’t deny it.

“That said, Bayern aren’t searching intensely in this particular position. There are still rumours about Fisnik Asllani of Hoffenheim, who’s also on this list.

“In the end, Bayern want a left-winger, they want to buy a right-back, and in the end, if there’s money left (although Bayern would then have to sell players to get some money in), then there would be a chance for such players. Of course, if Arsenal’s at the table, it’s getting hard!”

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Arsenal expected to make formal Kofane bid

As for Arsenal’s interest, that stems from the likelihood that both Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli will be move on in the summer.

Jesus has once again struggled with injuries this season, while Martinelli is no longer first-choice on the left flank as he alternates with Leandro Trossard for that role.

Falk previously informed CFBayern that the Gunners are expected to make a formal bid for Kofane this summer, for a player who Leverkusen are believed to value between £52.3m and £61m, although his agent, Eric Depolo, is convinced he is worth more.

“He is a €100 [£86.7m] million player. With Kofane, Arsenal would have a top striker for the next ten years,” said Depolo in a recent interview.

Kofane has registered five goals and three assists in 26 Bundesliga games this season.

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