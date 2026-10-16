Bayern Munich star reaches verdict on joining Arsenal as astute £34m signing after Gunners injury blow

Bayern Munich star Kim Min-jae has reportedly reached a verdict on joining Arsenal ahead of the winter transfer window.

In recent days, the Bayern Munich centre-back has emerged as an option for Arsenal, partly because they have defensive injuries.

The Gunners have been without William Saliba at the start of this season, and it has now been reported that Piero Hincapie will be out of action for several weeks after getting injured in training.

Thankfully for Arsenal, they have focused much of their recent transfer business on building an extremely strong defence, so they still have necessary cover across the backline.

Still, German reporter Christian Falk said on Thursday that Min-Jae is ‘officially’ on Arsenal’s list of targets ahead of the January transfer window.

Falk said: “It is TRUE: Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list. I’ve had this news confirmed. It’s partly because of the injury to Piero Hincapie.

“Also, the scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, is the same one who discovered the South Korean during his time at Napoli.

“Now, he works for Arsenal, which is why he has the centre-back on his radar.

“They are looking for a potential defensive signing for the winter, so perhaps Kim could be sold with the right offer.

“We have to see what happens!”

Kim Min-jae reaches verdict on joining Arsenal

We have previously reported that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also contenders to sign Min-jae in January or next summer, and journalist Mark Brus has now told The Daily Briefing that Arsenal ‘face competition’ from these sides for the Bayern Munich star.

With Hincapie’s injury, Min-jae is described as a ‘smart €40m [£34m] transfer opportunity’ for Arsenal and others, with the defender ‘for sure one to watch’ heading into the winter transfer window.

However, it is also said that the interested clubs are yet to receive buy-in from the player, who has ‘so far not pushed to leave Bayern’ as he appears keen to prove himself for the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich previously fended off competition from several Premier League and European clubs to sign the 29-year-old, but he has failed to live up to expectations and has only been a bit-part player over the past few seasons.

Realistically, missing out on Min-jae is not the end of the world for Arsenal, who have more than enough options to cope without him beyond the January transfer window.

Instead, Arsenal would be far better off signing a left-winger and/or a striker to add to their attacking options.