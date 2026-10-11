Bayern Munich step aside to allow Arsenal to complete €150m signing

Bayern Munich will NOT stand in the way of Arsenal if they put mammoth money on the table for a winger signing, according to a report.

Arsenal pushed to sign superstar-calibre forwards over the summer, though fell short on each occasion. Moves for Morgan Rogers, Kenan Yildiz and Vinicius Junior were explored for the left wing. Attempts to add a potent new striker in the form of Julian Alvarez failed when the Argentine refused to give up on his fruitless dream of joining Barcelona.

Regarding the left wingers, Rogers joined Chelsea and Vinicius Jr penned fresh terms at Real Madrid. However, come 2027, there could be a renewed push to sign Yildiz from Juventus.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, consistently reported at length on Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old Turkey international over the summer.

More recently, trusted Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, tipped Yildiz to be on the move next year.

He stated: “I think a possible surprise in the next transfer windows could be linked to Yildiz’s future, for whom proposals and requests for information had already arrived last summer – which Juventus never considered – into nine figures, from clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham as well.”

Di Marzio went on to state Juve will demand well in excess of €120m, and potentially as much as €150m before giving the green light to a sale.

And according to the latest from BILD chief, Christian Falk, Arsenal won’t run into competition from Bayern Munich if making a move.

Bayern Munich give Arsenal free run at Kenan Yildiz

Yildiz was on Bayern’s books for a decade between 2012-22. Falk stressed there is a sense of regret in Munich around letting Yildiz slip through their fingers, though the gigantic cost of bringing the player back means it’s a mistake the Bundesliga champions aren’t willing to rectify.

“It is TRUE: Kenan Yildiz is on the list of many teams in Europe,” said the reporter.

“He’s a big talent and I think that Bayern Munich made a mistake in allowing the player to leave on a free transfer. But now, it’s too late for FC Bayern.

“If they got him back at the club, they would be admitting to having made a mistake, and it would also mean paying a lot of money to correct this error.

“It’s not very hot at the minute, but the agents are close to the club, so it’s always a discussion in terms of whether this is a viable option.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON TEAMTALK…

* Erling Haaland: Shock transfer to Arsenal gets unexpected boost

* Arsenal progressing with TRIPLE DEAL as timeline for breakthroughs revealed – Exclusive

* Arsenal laughing as pundit declares bargain new signing is on ‘another level’

“If other clubs, like Real Madrid, come in and are prepared to pay big money, then Bayern Munich are out of the poker.

“It is interesting that Yildiz used to be a Bayern youth player and could have ended up providing backup to Harry Kane had he stayed put in Munich.

“Of course, football doesn’t always work out in the dream scenario. And in this case, Bayern Munich are not in the driver’s seat.”