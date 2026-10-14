Arsenal tipped to launch shock move for Newcastle attacker who ‘ticks the boxes’ – report

Arsenal are being linked with a shock move for Bazoumana Toure

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Newcastle winger Bazoumana Toure, with the Gunners said to be considering a future move for the Ivorian despite him only joining the Magpies in July.

Newcastle paid £42million to sign the 20-year-old from Hoffenheim, following a 2024/25 season in which he notched five goals and 12 assists in the Bundesliga.

Toure has started well under Matthias Jaissle, with two goals in five appearances across all competitions so far. He looks set to become a top player if he continues on his current trajectory.

Newcastle had to fight to win the race. Back in July, ahead of his move to Newcastle, TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United had all been considering moves for the young attacker.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Toure this season, suggesting they could attempt to sign him in the future.

Their interest has reportedly ‘continued’ following his early Newcastle appearances, while Tottenham and Aston Villa are said to be tracking him as well.

Toure is said to ‘tick the boxes’ that Arsenal are looking for – ‘more quality and depth on the wings’.

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Arsenal face major obstacles to Toure transfer

Any club looking to lure Toure away from Newcastle any time soon will have their work cut out.

The youngster penned a long-term contract which runs until 2031 when joining, putting the club in a very strong position to rebuff advances.

There has been no suggestion that Toure’s deal includes a release clause, either.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa will likely continue to scout Toure, but this is likely with a view to a move in the longer term than anything imminent.

With Newcastle paying £42million for Toure, they will undoubtedly demand far higher that for a sale if he continues to perform well in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has revealed that Arsenal are tracking another exciting youngster: Roma defender Emmanuel Lulli.

Th 19-year-old full-back made his first-team debut under Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini earlier this season, and he has enjoyed a brilliant start to senior football.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on Lulli, with the Premier League’s top sides actively looking to add promising young players to their squads from Europe’s best leagues.

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