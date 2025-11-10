Manchester City are planning to raid Arsenal for Ben White, according to a transfer journalist, who has revealed the defender’s stance on leaving the Emirates Stadium and why the Cityzens are keen on him.

Arsenal and Man City are direct rivals for the Premier League title, and while Pep Guardiola has had the upper hand on Mikel Arteta in recent years, it could turn out to be very different this season. The Gunners are four points clear of Man City at the top of the table and have lost just once in the league so far this campaign.

One of the Arsenal players who has failed to make a meaningful contribution this season is Ben White.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender has made only six appearances for Arsenal so far this campaign, with just one start in the Premier League.

According to transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, White, who has had fitness issues over the past several months, is frustrated with his situation at Arsenal, with Jurrien Timber now the number one right-back in the team.

Manchester City are among the clubs keeping tabs on White, according to the reporter, who has added why the Cityzens are keen on him.

As a result, Bailey told Arsenal Insider: “Ben White, from what I’m told, he is on board.

“However, there is a source of frustration there, he isn’t going to spend the rest of his career sat on the bench.

“Let’s not beat around the bush. He’s not one who really wants to go abroad, or not to Saudi at least.

“There is a lot of interest in him on the continent from Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

“The other one that I’ve heard who are keeping tabs on his situation, because they think he could be a very good fit to them as a right-back is Man City. He’d probably suit their system so it makes sense.

“Arsenal are not going to mess around with this squad. As we saw previously, with the likes of [Jakub] Kiwior, Arsenal are always going to err on the side of caution.

“I’m not saying he is banging on Arteta’s door right now, but he’s aware of the situation.

“He’s not banging to get released but there are clubs assessing it.

“We know at Atletico, [Nahuel] Molina might be leaving, and they have got [Marcos] Llorente, so they do need that right back as well.

“I think it’s one for the summer.”

Ben White would be a good option for Manchester City

While it will come as a shock that Man City are monitoring White, it does make sense that the Cityzens have taken a shine to the Arsenal defender.

Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes are the two options for Man City at right-back at the moment.

While Lewis is one of the best young players in the Premier League, it must be noted that he is only 20 and is still learning his trade.

Nunes is a midfielder by trade, and while the Portugal international has done well at right-back, it should not be overlooked that the 27-year-old has played only 31 times in his career in that role.

White has played 126 times as a right-back in his career, and, on paper at least, he would be a better option than Nunes or Lewis in the immediate future.

The Arsenal defender is very good with the ball at his feet and is tactically astute, and his ability to advance from the back line to contribute to attack would suit Man City’s system.

White’s ability to play as a centre-back would also be a boon for Man City, and so would his ability to launch counter-attacking moves from deeper positions.

