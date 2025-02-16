Arsenal are ready to make a massive bid for Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window, with a report in Spain revealing how much the Gunners are planning to offer for the RB Leipzig star to beat Barcelona to his signature, while the Italian media claims that there are three other strikers that the north London club are keeping tabs on.

Sesko is one of the best strikers in Europe and has been in fine form this season. The 21-year-old RB Leipzig star has scored 15 goals and given four assists in 31 matches in all competitions. During the 2023-24 campaign, the youngster found the back of the net 18 times in 42 appearances. Sesko also provided two assists in those games.

The Leipzig striker has been compared to Manchester City and Norway international star Erling Haaland because they have similar stature with electrifying pace. They are also very good in the air, two-footed and have great technique.

Speaking previously about his former Red Bull Salzburg teammates comparing him to Haaland, Sesko said: “Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy.

“They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him!”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported last week that Arsenal wanted to sign Sesko in the January transfer window.

The north London club made an approach to RB Leipzig and were told that the striker was not for sale.

Although Arsenal decided not to make an official bid for Sesko in the middle of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk that the Gunners are likely to return for the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window.

El Nacional is now reporting that Arsenal have decided to make a bid of €100million (£83.3m / $105m) for Sesko and are determined to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona are also keen on a deal for Sesko, but the LaLiga club cannot afford to get into a bidding war with Arsenal.

Sesko is reportedly “the chosen one” for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants a top goalscorer to compete with Liverpool for the Premier League title in the coming years and also make a big impact in the Champions League.

Arsenal are “determined to close the deal as soon as possible to get ahead of other interested clubs”, according to the report in El Nacional.

Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic also on Arsenal’s radar

According to TuttoJuve, Sesko is just one of four strikers that Arsenal are keeping tabs on.

The report in the Italian news outlet has noted that the Gunners are monitoring Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as well.

Juventus are ready to cash in on Vlahovic at the end of the season. The Serie A giants want €40million (£33.3m / $42m) for the Serbia international striker.

TuttoJuve has added that Wolves forward Matheus Cunha is another player that Arsenal are showing interest in.

Latest Arsenal news: Retegui contact, Shock Kane link

Sesko is not the only top striker that Arsenal are showing a keen interest in.

There are reports that Arsenal are also in contract over a potential deal for Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui in the summer transfer window.

Retegui is one of the best strikers in Serie A and has been in fine form this season.

The 25-year-old Italian has scored 20 goals and given three assists in 19 Serie A starts and has found the back of the net three times in seven Champions League starts.

Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in their quest to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao.

A report in Spain has stated that Williams has told his Spain international teammate Lamine Yamal that he will join Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are also interested in Williams, who has a release clause of £48million in his contract at Bilbao.

Arsenal have also been sensationally linked with former Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

In recent days, it has emerged that Kane has a release clause of £54million in his contract at Bayern Munich.

That clause comes into effect in January 2026, and Arsenal are already claimed to have been in contact over a move for Kane.

Given that Kane is a former Tottenham striker and is a legend among the fans, it is hard to see the England international cross the north London divide and join Arsenal from Bayern either in the summer of 2025 or in January of next year.

