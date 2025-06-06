Arsenal have ramped up their interest in one of the best players in Europe, with a report revealing that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are both in agreement.

Following a trophyless campaign where Arsenal failed to win the Premier League title and could not trouble Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the north London club are determined to enhance the quality of their squad. With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all set to get stronger this summer, Arsenal are aware that they need to reinforce their team.

The main priority of Arsenal is to sign a top-quality striker. While Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine, Gabriel Jesus is not prolific.

A number of strikers have been linked with Arsenal, including Victor Osimhen, Ollie Watkins and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have settled on Benjamin Sesko, according to a report, which has revealed that the north London club are in talks to sign the RB Leipzig and Slovenia international striker.

TBR has revealed that Arsenal have ‘opened talks’ to sign Sesko and are ‘pushing to finalise a deal’.

‘The move will be less than his official release clause and Arsenal hope a deal could be around £60million – but it is likely to be closer to £70million’, adds the report.

According to the report, Arsenal manager Arteta and the Gunners’ Sporting Director Berta have agreed that Sesko is now ‘their main target’ ahead of Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Arsenal have ramped up their pursuit of Sesko.

Romano wrote on X: “Understand Arsenal are now advancing in negotiations for Benjamin Šeško after initial concrete talks reported last week.

“Discussions underway and proceeding well between all parties involved, player & clubs. No agreement yet now or expected this weekend; but advancing.”

Sesko is one of the best young strikers in Europe and scored 21 goals and gave six assists in 45 appearances for Leipzig last season.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international striker is rated very highly, with former Chelsea striker and talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino saying in June 2024: “He is 6ft 4in, 6ft 5in.

“He is a big lad, powerful as well, and he can dribble. For someone who is 6ft 5in, he runs with the ball unbelievably.

“He gets linked to being similar to Haaland, but if you watch him play, he dribbles, like Ryan Giggs.”

“He will run at people and he will literally go around them. That’s the extraordinary thing he has got. I have not seen a 6ft 5in player play like him.

“I have seen him in wide positions. He is not as traditional as a No.9 but he can certainly go into a deep area, pick up the ball and he will go past people.”

Arsenal stance on Viktor Gyokeres – report

While Arsenal have made Sesko their main target and believe that a deal is possible, the north London club are not putting all of their eggs in one basket.

According to TBR, Arsenal could still move for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres.

Gyokeres scored 54 goals and gave 13 assists in 52 appearances for Sporting last season.

TBR has noted that if Arsenal fail to get a deal done for Sesko, then they ‘could still move for Gyokeres’.

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing Gyokeres in the summer transfer window.

