‘Extraordinary’ star says ‘yes to Arsenal’ after rejecting Tottenham

Arsenal have convinced one of Europe’s best strikers to turn down a move to Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report, while another source makes a startling revelation about Viktor Gyokeres and his stance on a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

One of the reasons why Arsenal failed to last the distance in the Premier League title race last season was the lack of a clinical number nine. While injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz did not help matters, it must be noted that the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer and the German is not a natural centre-forward.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are determined to add a new striker to the squad in the summer transfer window.

One of the strikers that Arsenal are actively pursuing is Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Hailed by former Chelsea striker and talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino in June 2024 as being “extraordinary” for the way “he will run at people and he will literally go around them”, Sesko scored 21 goals and gave six assists in 45 matches in all competitions for Leipzig last season.

The German media reported this week that Arsenal have reached an agreement on personal terms with Sesko, and now TuttoJuve has claimed that the striker has turned down the chance to move to Tottenham to accept the Gunners’ offer.

The Italian news outlet has reported that Sesko has ‘said yes to Arsenal’s offer’, adding that the north London club are ‘ready to present a formal offer in the coming days to convince’ Leipzig to sell them their star striker.

Arsenal are said to have beaten the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United and convinced Sesko to join Arteta’s team.

None of Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham have shown ‘the same financial availability’, meaning that Arsenal have won the race for the 22-year-old Slovenia international striker, claims TuttoJuve.

Viktor Gyokeres wants Arsenal move – report

Alongside Sesko, Arsenal have also looked at signing Gyokeres from Sporting CP, although it must be noted that the Gunners will bring in either and not both.

The Gunners do not want to pay anything more than an initial €55m (£47m, $63m) for Gyokeres, with Sporting CP changing their stance from letting the striker leave for €70m (£60m, $80.6m) because of a gentleman’s agreement to selling him only for €100m (£85m, $115m).

Manchester United are also interested in Gyokeres, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on June 17 that the Red Devils are confident that the Sweden international striker will move to Old Trafford because of the presence of his former Sporing CP manager Ruben Amorim at the Red Devils.

TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent, Alex Crook, though, claimed on Thursday morning that Gyokeres wants to join Arsenal.

Crook said on talkSPORT: “I had a message 24 hours or so ago suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres has told friends and family he expects to join Arsenal.

“We know that Manchester United are interested in signing him as well, obviously there is that pre-existing relationship with Ruben Amorim.

“But Arsenal can offer Champions League football, maybe can offer a tilt at the title next season.

“But Sporting are going to play hardball, there’s been a fallout between Gyokeres and the club because his agent has suggested that they had a gentleman’s agreement he could leave for £60million, I think they’re looking for nearer £80m.

“Arsenal are juggling both him and Benjamin Sesko, they’ve opened talks with Leipzig as well but at the moment, I would say Gyokeres looks the more likely.”

