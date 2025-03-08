Arsenal are “heavy favourites” to sign Benjamin Sesko, with a report revealing the two reasons why Tottenham Hotspur will fail in their pursuit of the striker as Liverpool’s chances of landing the star are also analysed.

Sesko is one of the best young strikers in Europe and has been in fine form for RB Leipzig over the past two seasons. The Slovenia international scored 18 goals and gave two assists in 42 matches in all competitions in the 2023-24 campaign and has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Arsenal are interested in signing Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

The north London club made an approach to Leipzig for the striker in the January transfer window.

When told that Sesko was not available, Arsenal decided not to make a bid out of respect, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Mikel Arteta’s side are “are likely to return” for the 21-year-old this summer.

Football Insider has now reported that Arsenal are “the heavy favourites” to sign Sesko this summer.

The Gunners have worked extremely hard behind the scenes to get a deal done for the youngster, who was described as “a complete striker” by former Leipzig Sporting Director Rouven Schroder on the club’s official website in June 2024.

The report has noted that Arsenal could move to trigger Sesko’s release clause of £58million.

Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham are also “prepared to meet the release clause”, but Sesko prefers a move to Arsenal or Chelsea.

That is because Arsenal and Chelsea are very likely to play in next season’s European competitions, while Tottenham are unlikely to do so.

According to Football Insider, another reason why Tottenham’s attempt to sign Sesko is “expected to fall flat” is that they have come too late to the party.

Tottenham, who want to sign a new striker in the January transfer window, have moved too late for a deal for Sesko, who has been a target for Arsenal for months.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Jurgen Klopp factor in Benjamin Sesko future

Arsenal and Tottenham will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool for Sesko.

A report this week claimed that Liverpool have opened talks over a possible deal for Sesko, with manager Arne Slot keen on signing a new number nine in the summer transfer window.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has noted the influence that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could have on the striker’s future, with the German now working as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Liverpool’s position in the race could give them an edge over Arsenal, especially with the influence of Jurgen Klopp.

“His new role as global head of soccer at Red Bull could play a part in swaying Sesko towards Anfield, particularly given the German tactician’s past rivalry with Arsenal and Arteta.”

Latest Arsenal news: Lautaro Martinez talks, Raul Asencio blow

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Martinez is one of the best and most lethal strikers in the world and is a key player for Inter, who could win Serie A and the Champions League this season.

It has been reported that Arsenal plan to open talks over a move for the Argentina international soon.

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Raul Asencio from Real Madrid have been squashed.

Asencio has emerged as a revelation for Los Blancos this season and has established himself as an important option for head coach Carlo Ancelotti after making his debut only in November 2024.

A Spanish report has revealed that despite being aware of Arsenal’s interest, Asencio has decided to stay at Madrid for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be leading the race for Flamengo star Wesley.

QUIZ: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?