Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to reinforce their attacking unit, with a report revealing that both Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins are ready to move to the Emirates Stadium, as Roy Keane delivers his brutal verdict on the Aston Villa star.

One of the areas that Arsenal have identified to strengthen as a priority in the summer transfer window is attack. The Gunners made a late move for Ollie Watkins in the January transfer window, but Aston Villa turned it down. With Gabriel Jesus not scoring enough goals when he is fit and Kai Havertz not a natural striker, the need for a number nine for the north London club cannot be understated.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 7 that Arsenal had made an enquiry about Sesko in January. The Gunners approached RB Leipzig for the 21-year-old Slovenia international striker, but after being told that he was not available, they decided not to make a bid.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are likely to return for Sesko in the summer transfer window, and it has now emerged that the striker himself is open to a move to the north London club.

According to journalist Steve Kay in Football Transfers, Arsenal have already persuaded the youngster to make the move to the Gunners despite other clubs showing interest in him.

“Although a host of Premier League clubs are interested in the Slovenia international, Arsenal remain the firm favourites to secure Sesko’s signature after managing to convince him of their project last summer,” states the report.

“Sesko’s preference for Arsenal remains unchanged despite his decision to stay and sign a new contract at Leipzig last year.”

Football Transfers has reported that although Sesko’s release clause at the moment is €70m (£58.2m, $74.8m), it could rise to as high as €80m (£66.6m, $85.5m) before the end of the season, depending on his performances.

Encouraging for the Gunners, Kay has also revealed that Villa striker Watkins is ready to switch to Arsenal and spend the rest of his career at the club he supported as a kid.

Kay said on KS1 TV: “I’m told that Arsenal will go back in for Watkins in the summer, that doesn’t mean that Arsenal don’t want Benjamin Sesko.

“Arsenal put in a bid for £40m for Ollie Watkins, because that’s all they could afford because of PSR, that’s all they had.”

The reporter added: “Watkins, like what we’ve said, from our understanding, he wants to end his career at Arsenal. He’s spoken to Arsenal, that’s why Arsenal made their bid in January.”

Roy Keane gives verdict on Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been on the books of Villa since 2020 and has established himself as one of the better strikers in the English top flight.

The England international has scored 71 goals and given 32 assists in 174 Premier League appearances so far in his career.

At 29, Watkins is at the top of his game, but Manchester United legend Keane does not think that he is good enough for a club bigger than Villa.

Keane said about Watkins while analysing the striker after he missed a big half-chance against Cardiff City in the FA Cup: “I like Watkins, I think he’s a really good player, I think he’s a threat, but maybe this is his level.

“I know he’s been linked with other clubs, but sometimes you go ‘maybe you’re not going to be that top, top striker’.”

Latest Arsenal news: Coman interest, Arteta future

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported in the German media that the Gunners are “hot suitors” for Coman, with Bayern keen to sell him.

The 28-year-old France international winger has scored six goals and given four assists in 32 matches in all competitions for Bayern so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that Arsenal will not sack Mikel Arteta as the manager at the end of the season, even if the Gunners do not win a major trophy.

Arsenal are now looking unlikely to beat Liverpool to the Premier League title, and winning the Champions League would be a big ask for the Gunners.

However, the Arsenal board have full faith in Arteta and view him as their long-term manager, irrespective of what happens in the final months of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reported to be closing in on a deal to appoint former Atletico Madrid director Andrea Berta as their replacement for Edu as sporting director at Emirates Stadium.

