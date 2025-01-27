Arsenal have a very good chance of signing one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, with a top journalist revealing why the Gunners could struggle to strike a deal for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as the north London club’s stance on a potential move for Viktor Gyokeres is also revealed.

With Gabriel Jesus now injured and Kai Havertz not scoring as frequently as he did last season. Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker. The Gunners are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and they believe that they could still beat Arne Slot’s side to the Premier League title.

Benjamin Sesko is a striker who has been on the radar of Arsenal for a long time, and there is speculation that the Gunners could try to sign the €70million (£59m / $73.5m) RB Leipzig star in the January transfer window.

Sesko has scored 14 goals and given three assists in 27 matches in all competitions this season. In the 2023-24 campaign, the 21-year-old Slovenia international striker scored 18 goals and gave two assists in 42 appearances.

Charles Watts is well connected with Arsenal, and he has said that the chances of Mikel Arteta’s side being able to sign Sesko in the summer of 2025 are very good because of a gentleman’s agreement.

The journalist has reported Arsenal’s interest in Isak as well, but he has noted the three major reasons why a deal with Newcastle United may not be possible.

Watts told CaughtOffSide: “Sesko still feels like the most likely one for me I have to say. His decision to stay at Leipzig in the summer and sign a new deal did not put Arsenal off. In fact it’s a decision we know they understood, whilst obviously being disappointed.

“The belief is that there is a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko and Leipzig that he could leave this summer for an amount that would certainly be achievable for Arsenal.

“So right now it feels like that will be the route they will try and go down. The big challenge, however, will be convincing Sesko that he will get plenty of game time should he decide to make the move, something they were unable to do last summer.

“The interest in Isak has long been spoken about but it just looks like such a difficult deal to be able to do, even at the end of the season.

“The Sweden striker will still have three years left on his deal and the price Newcastle will demand for him just feels incredibly difficult for Arsenal to be able to hit. It also looks like Newcastle will be qualifying for Europe, which would make things even more difficult.

“So while he might be the dream target for Arteta, it’s tough not to see it as a bit unrealistic. Sesko feels much more gettable, which is why I still believe he is the most likely addition ahead of next season.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Arsenal face big Kieran Tierney decision as Celtic push to agree stunning reunion

Arsenal also like Viktor Gyokeres

Another striker who is in fine form this season is Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old Sweden international has scored 34 goals and given seven assists in 33 competitive matches this season.

According to Watts, Arsenal have Gyokeres on their list of transfer targets as well.

Watts added in CaughtOffSide: “Despite the strength of the links, I wouldn’t say it’s a certainty that Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak are the only two strikers on Arsenal’s list of targets over the next 12 months.

“Both are obviously forwards they admire greatly. We’ve known that for some time, but there will be other options out there that they are thinking about. Viktor Gyokeres for example is another player we know has been watched over the past 12 months.”

Latest Arsenal news: Ferguson interest, Williams offer

Sesko and Isak are not the two strikers Arsenal are keen on signing in 2025. Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson is also on the radar of the Gunners.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal admire Ferguson, but the north London club will be unable to sign him on a loan deal because their loan quota is full.

This means that if Arsenal do step up their pursuit of Ferguson, then they would have to bring him to the Emirates Stadium on a permanent deal.

Along with bringing in a new striker, Arsenal are also on the hunt for a winger, especially as England international striker Bukayo Saka is injured.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Arsenal are ready to trigger Nico Williams’s release clause in his contract at Athletic Bilbao.

It stands at €58million (£49m / $61m), and the Gunners are willing to pay it. The problem for Arteta’s side is that Tottenham are also planning to trigger the release clause.

Arsenal are keen on a deal for Sverre Nypan in the January transfer window, but it may not be straightforward for the north London club.

Manchester City are also interested in the 18-year-old midfielder, who has been compared to Arsenal and Norway international attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Encouragingly for Arsenal, Nypan and his entourage plan to sit down with Arsenal officials over a potential transfer to the Emirates.

POLL: What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?