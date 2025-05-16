Arsenal have whittled down their list of striker targets to a final two, as a well-placed source reveals whether the Gunners could beat Manchester United to the signature of Matheus Cunha.

What promised to be a hugely successful season for Arsenal could end in bitter disappointment. The Gunners failed to sustain their challenge for the Premier League title and were comfortably beaten by Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

With just two more rounds of matches left in the Premier League this season, there is a small chance that Arsenal may not even finish in the top five.

One of the areas that Arsenal have to address in the summer transfer window is in attack. Gabriel Jesus is not a prolific striker, while Kai Havertz is not a natural number nine.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back in November 2024 that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

However, Newcastle could demand up to £150million and may not even sell Isak if they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that RB Leipzig marksman Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP are two other strikers that Arsenal are keen on, while Victor Osimhen is also on the Gunners’ radar,

The Independent journalist, Miguel Delaney, has revealed in the Reading the Game newsletter sent via email on Friday (12:07pm) that Arsenal are now deciding between Sesko and Gyokeres.

While Arsenal had done a lot of work on Sesko and had been keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2025, the north London club’s Sporting Director, Andre Berta, fancies Gyokeres.

Delaney wrote: “While we’re now past the era where people complain that strikers aren’t being produced, the game is still playing catch-up, so the position remains at a premium. That is why some of the major clubs have done most of their transfer work on goalscorers so far.

“Manchester United have advanced on Liam Delap, and the current thinking is that it would take quite an about-turn for the Ipswich Town striker to go to Chelsea or elsewhere.

“By the same token, Arsenal are currently deciding between a straight choice of either Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres.

“Most of the work had been done on Sesko, but the arrival of Andrea Berta as sporting director has brought new interest in Gyokeres. That may well come down to the fine analytical details, like price against age and potential for growth.”

Arsenal not a threat to Man Utd for Matheus Cunha

Delaney has also revealed Arsenal’s chances of beating Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signing of Wolves forward Cunha.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported earlier this month that Man Utd are very advanced in talks over a summer deal for Cunha.

There has been speculation that Arsenal could make a late attempt to hijack the deal for the Brazil international forward, but Delaney thinks that it is unlikely.

Delaney noted: “The same two clubs aren’t quite fighting it out for Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, but United are aware of remaining Arsenal interest. United are still favourites to do that deal.

“Chelsea may well end up with whoever is left behind, but there are a few options. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike is another who everyone has on their list.

