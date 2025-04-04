‘Extraordinary’ striker ‘keen’ to join Arsenal as £62.5m gem ‘divides opinion’

Arsenal have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Benjamin Sesko, according to a report, which has revealed the division that Matheus Cunha is causing at the Gunners as TEAMtalk discloses the decision that Chelsea have made regarding the RB Leipzig striker.

While Arsenal are still in the Premier League title race and have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face defending champions Real Madrid, the north London club are aware of the need to bring in a top-quality number nine in the summer transfer window. The Gunners made a late move for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins in the winter transfer window and, as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, have made Newcastle United star Alexander Isak their top target this summer.

Sesko is also on Arsenal’s radar, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting this week that the north London club made an approach to RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

Arsenal did not make an official offer for the Slovenia international after Leipzig made it clear that the striker was not for sale in the middle of the season.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has now revealed in GiveMeSport that Sesko wants to move to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to the trusted journalist, “Sesko is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium and has a variable release clause currently set at €70m (£59.4m, $77m), but it could rise higher based on performance-related criteria”.

“The Slovenian striker is expected to leave this summer”, according to Jacobs in GMS, which has also noted Chelsea’s interest in Sesko, who, talkSPORT pundit Tony Cascarino noted in June 2024, is “extraordinary” at how “he will run at people and he will literally go around them” and compared his dribbling to that of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.

Jacobs has further revealed that Cunha is dividing opinions within the Arsenal recruitment team.

TEAMtalk reported on March 31 that Arsenal are competing with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest for Cunha, who has a release clause of £62.5million in his contract at Wolves.

There has been speculation that Arsenal’s new Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, is keen on bringing Cunha to the Emirates Stadium, but it seems that it may not be the case.

Jacobs wrote: “GIVEMESPORT understands that Cunha divides opinion within Arsenal’s recruitment team. Berta is understood to want a more traditional No.9.

“Meanwhile, the left-attacker or winger is a role Arsenal want to fill with a profile that has not only offensive output but a strong defensive work ethic. The key to whether Arsenal decide to pursue Cunha will be if they feel he can diversify his game.”

Chelsea decision regarding Sesko a further boost for Arsenal

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on April 3 that Chelsea prefer Liam Delap to Sesko.

While the London club admire the RB Leipzig star, who has scored 18 goals and given six assists in 38 appearances this season, they believe that Ipswich star Delap is more suited to them.

If Chelsea eventually drop out of the race for Sesko, then it will further enhance Arsenal’s chances of signing the Slovenian youngster.

Manchester United also have Sesko on their list, but it is hard to see the striker join Ruben Amorim’s side ahead of Arsenal, especially if the Red Devils do not end up in the Champions League next season.

Latest Arsenal news: Nico Williams confidence, midfielder approach

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed why Arsenal are growing in confidence of signing Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

Williams is one of the best young wingers in the world and has been a star for Athletic Bilbao for a number of years.

The youngster also helped Spain win Euro 2024 and is said to be on the radar of defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid as well.

An Italian report has claimed that Arsenal have made an approach for a Juventus midfielder.

With the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho wrapped up in uncertainty, the north London outfit are reportedly looking for a new midfielder.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are also said to have made a move for the Juventus star, but the Serie A giants do not want to sell him this summer.

Meanwhile, a report has revealed that Arsenal believe that their ‘top target’ for attack would favour a move to Liverpool this summer.

Both the Gunners and the Reds are keen on the £130million-rated striker, but the former think that the international star would pick the Merseyside club over them.

