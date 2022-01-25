An Arsenal player is reportedly ‘determined’ to achieve a transfer away from the Emirates, in a move which will likely cause Mikel Arteta problems.

The Gunners have had a squad clear-out this month, with several players leaving either on loan or permanently. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has linked up with Jose Mourinho at Roma for the second half of the season, while Pablo Mari is at Udinese until the summer.

Impressive young striker Folarin Balogun will attempt to break into the Middlesbrough team after joining the Championship club on loan.

Bosnian left-back Sead Kolasinac, meanwhile, has left Arsenal permanently after the early termination of his contract. He has penned an 18-month deal with Marseille.

Arsenal are yet to go big and bring anyone in during the January transfer window. They were in the mix for Fiorentina goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serbian is now closing in on a Juventus move.

Alternatives to Vlahovic include Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, who would cost €50million (£41.8m), and now Espanyol ace Raul de Tomas.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, de Tomas is ‘to the liking’ of Arteta. The Gunners are yet to launch an official bid, although the report claims Espanyol are expecting one to arrive in the near future.

Player ‘determined’ to leave Mikel Arteta and co

However, Arteta could soon face a problem at the other end of the pitch. According to Goal, who cite football.london, goalkeeper Bernd Leno is ‘determined’ to move on this month.

He has the opportunity to join Newcastle, after holding ‘two rounds of talks’ with the Magpies. Two Spanish teams are also keeping tabs on Leno’s situation, as per journalist Florian Plettenberg. They remain unnamed at the moment.

Leno has little chance of replacing team-mate Aaron Ramsdale, who has been in exceptional form this campaign. Therefore, he wants to leave north London to get his career back on track.

But letting the German move on would put Arteta in a tricky situation. The only other shot-stopper on Arsenal’s books is youngster Arthur Okonkwo, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

Leno’s departure would force Arsenal into a rapid transfer before January 31, which could backfire.

Third Vlahovic alternative emerges

Isak and de Tomas are not the only strikers on Arsenal’s radar as they search for an alternative to Vlahovic.

The Sun, alongside several other publications, claim the Gunners could pursue Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic.

Jovic is an international team-mate of Vlahovic, but is struggling for game time at club level. He is yet to start a La Liga match this season, but has one goal and two assists from 11 substitute appearances.

Arsenal have been mentioned as potential suitors for a while. Now, they could have the opportunity to take him on loan until the end of the campaign should they require.

