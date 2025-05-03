Andrea Berta is looking to strike gold for the Gunners

At the behest of Andrea Berta, Arsenal are pushing to sign a goal-per-game striker and one rival suitor has made the director’s task easier by exiting the race, according to a report.

Berta succeeded Edu as Arsenal’s sporting director and among his critical first tasks is providing Mikel Arteta with a lethal new striker. The Gunners once again possess the meanest defence in the Premier League this year. It is in attack where they’ve fallen short, with champions Liverpool (80) outscoring Arsenal (63) by a whopping 17 goals.

A new frontman will go a long way to bridging that gap and Alexander Isak of Newcastle remains a dream signing for Arteta.

However, Newcastle value Isak at £150m and if Champions League qualification is secured, a transfer will become near-impossible to make. There is also very little appetite on Isak’s end to leave St. James’ Park.

As such, Arsenal have begun to look elsewhere and with Berta pulling the strings, Viktor Gyokeres is now in view.

Soon after Berta took charge in north London, David Ornstein revealed the Arsenal official was a huge admirer of Sporting CP’s Gyokeres.

The Swede has developed into one of world football’s deadliest strikers during his time in Lisbon, notching 95 goals and providing 27 assists in just 98 matches. His record in the Champions League also stands up – six goals in eight appearances.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Berta is stepping up Arsenal’s attempts to land the 26-year-old.

“Andrea Berta is pushing to sign Viktor Gyokeres for Arsenal,” began Plettenberg. “Several talks have already taken place. Alexander Isak remains high on the Gunners’ list, as previously revealed – but he’s very expensive.”

Plettenberg then namechecked others in the race before revealing one suitor, Bayern Munich, have pulled out.

The reporter added: “Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all in the race. No commitments yet. Everything is still open. Bayern are currently out – too expensive.

“As exclusively revealed in October, Gyokeres can leave Sporting this summer for €60–70 million, due to a verbal agreement between the player and the club.”

What about Man Utd?

Gyokeres’ release clause is set at €100m, but as mentioned, he can be signed for a heavily reduced sum due to a verbal pact.

The pact was made between all parties in exchange for Gyokeres agreeing to remain in Lisbon for the 2024/25 season.

There had been suggestions in late-April that Man Utd and Gyokeres’ former boss, Ruben Amorim, had a deal in place to sign the striker.

Those claims have since been debunked, with Man Utd’s No 1 striker target remaining Liam Delap. The Ipswich frontman can be signed for just £30m via a release clause that dropped in value from £40m following Ipswich’s relegation.

Man Utd are admirers of Gyokeres for obvious reasons, though Amorim has already fired a warning to his former striker.

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano on X, Amorim said of a potential move: “Gyokeres deal? I didn’t talk to him. But if a player only wants to come to Man United to play Champions League, then he won’t come.”

And in one simple demand to the player, he added: “We want players who want to represent United, not players who want to play certain competitions.”

Arsenal will compete in next year’s UCL, though Man Utd can only secure qualification for next season if winning this year’s Europa League.

They’re on course to cruise past Athletic Bilbao and into the final where Tottenham look likely to await.

Spurs and United have squared off on three separate occasions this season, with Tottenham winning all three.

Latest Arsenal news – Rashford, Saliba, Turkish Del Piero…

🔴⚪️ Mikel Arteta ‘admires’ Marcus Rashford; Arsenal stance on shock signing revealed – report

🔴⚪️ Arsenal ‘willing’ to sell Saliba to Real Madrid in exchange for ‘incredible’ midfielder

🔴⚪️ Arsenal target ‘ambitious’ move for £76m Turkish Del Piero and get instant response