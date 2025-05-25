Andrea Berta has his eyes on a top-class Serie A winger for Arsenal

Arsenal’s sporting director Andrea Berta has held talks with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao over a move to The Emirates this summer after reports that the player’s asking price has dropped significantly.

The Gunners are competing with London rivals Chelsea for the explosive Portugal forward this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options at The Emirates after another trophyless campaign.

Arsenal are virtually assured of another second-placed finish as they head into the final game of the Premier League season at relegated Southampton on Sunday. Indeed, it’s been another ‘what might have been’ campaign for the Gunners as they watched Liverpool run away with the title this season, having played second fiddle to Manchester City.

A lack of firepower has proved a major factor in the club’s failure to win any silverware again, with the loss of both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz halfway through the season proving pivotal.

However, it’s another wide player who is being lined up for a switch to north London this summer, with Arsenal keen on striking a deal for the dynamic Leao.

According to Foot Mercato, the Gunners have Leao on their shortlist for the summer, with Berta already making contact with the 25-year-old to discuss a possible move.

The report adds that Chelsea have also expressed an interest in signing Leao as they are also in the market for an attacker who is capable of playing in the wide areas.

As for Milan’s stance on a potential sale, they are open to selling Leao and are demanding an €80m (£67m) fee – a figure which has seemingly dropped from their previous €100m (£84m) asking price.

Milan under pressure as Rodrygo, Sesko updates emerge for Arsenal

The Italian giants will almost certainly be under pressure to sell at least one key player this summer due to their anticipated drop in revenue from missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

Sergio Conceicao’s side finished their Serie A season with a 2-0 win at home to relegated Monza on Saturday night. However, they will drop to eighth in the table if Fiorentina win away to Udinese in their final game on Sunday.

That would give Berta and Arsenal the opportunity to snap up an elite talent at a more affordable price point, although Leao is not the only attacking player on the club’s radar this summer.

It’s also been reported that the Gunners have held initial talks to sign Rodrygo, with Real Madrid demanding €80m (£67.5m) for the winger.

However, taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg appeared to pour cold water on a deal for the Brazilian, stating: “A move involving Rodrygo and Arsenal is proving to be very complicated.

“There have been new talks in recent hours. The biggest issue is his wage demands, reportedly around €10 million net per year. Arsenal are not prepared to go that far.

“Rodrygo is willing to leave Real Madrid if the right offer comes in.”

Plettenberg did add, however, that Arsenal are seemingly closing in on a deal for a new striker, tweeting: “Arsenal are now in concrete talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin Sesko!

“Marcel Schäfer (Leipzig’s Managing Director of Sport) and Andrea Berta are in contact.

“While Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres, their pursuit of Sesko is serious.

“Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 21 y/o forward from RB Leipzig. His release clause for the summer stands at €80 million. Deal on.”

