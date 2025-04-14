Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race for Barcelona star Jules Kounde and could launch a major bid to bring him to England this summer, it has been claimed.

Kounde emerged as a prime target for Chelsea in the summer of 2022 after establishing himself as one of the best defenders in LaLiga with Sevilla. Ultimately, however, Chelsea missed out on both Kounde and Raphinha to Barcelona.

Kounde, who can play as either a right-back or centre-half, has made 137 appearances for Barca since then and helped the club win one league title and two Spanish Super Cups.

There could be yet more success for the Frenchman and Barca in the coming months as they sit top of LaLiga with a four-point lead on rivals Real Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side are also expected to advance into the Champions League semis after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, while they will play Madrid in the Spanish Cup final later this month.

Despite Barca’s success on the pitch, Fichajes suggest that Kounde could be sold in the summer to help improve the club’s difficult financial situation.

Barca feel they can sell the versatile star for big money as he is a target for both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Blues are big admirers of Kounde and have continued to keep tabs on him ever since missing out on his capture three years ago, while Arsenal are now ready to enter the transfer battle.

The report claims new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to bid a huge €75million (£65m / $85m) to ensure Kounde rejects Chelsea a second time and moves to the Emirates.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from elsewhere that Arsenal are preparing for a blockbuster summer, with big spending on the cards. If Fichajes are to be believed, then Kounde is among their defensive targets.

Mikel Arteta supposedly views the 26-year-old as a ‘great addition’ to his squad. Kounde could challenge Ben White and Jurrien Timber for a starting spot at right-back while also providing backup for central defenders William Saliba and Gabriel.

Barca originally spent €55m on Kounde. As such, an Arsenal bid worth €75m is highly likely to be accepted, should this claim prove to be true.

READ MORE 🔴⚪

Sources: Liverpool ’cause panic’ at Arsenal as approach made for defender Mikel Arteta loves

Two in, two out as Arteta targets sensational double Arsenal deal to revitalise key area

Midfield, attack more pressing issues for Arsenal

It is important to note that centre-forward and central midfield are areas of greater importance for Arsenal heading into the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to fight off Real Madrid and make long-term target Martin Zubimendi their new defensive midfielder.

Berta is also busy trying to land a top new goalscorer who can lead Arteta’s forward line from next season. His potential targets include Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres and Lautaro Martinez.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk recently that Arsenal have held positive talks for RB Leipzig’s Sesko and are willing to spend upwards of €70m (£60m / $79m) to sign him.

Arsenal transfers: Two exits; second Barca claim

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ‘expected’ to lose a pair of senior stars as part of their overhaul this summer.

Kounde is not the only Barca ace Arsenal are monitoring, as they are also keen on Ballon d’Or contender Raphinha.

Barca have reportedly given the forward a tantalising price tag, putting Arsenal and other clubs on alert.

QUIZ: Higher or lower?