Arsenal have been rated as having a high chance of landing the best player in Greek football, with a journalist from the country suggesting he’s well suited to the move that TEAMtalk is aware he wants to make.

After winning the Premier League last season, Mikel Arteta evidently wants to push his Gunners squad beyond the rest of the league. Huge names like Morgan Rogers and Julian Alvarez are in sight to do that.

But like last year, when Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres, a star from below one of Europe’s top five leagues is in sight after a mesmerising season: Christos Tzolis.

He was directly involved in 50 goals for Club Brugge last season, and amid links with Arsenal, Greek journalist Dimitris Manakos feels the Greek Footballer of the Year might well end up at the Emirates.

He told Voetbal Primeur: “Arsenal is without a doubt the club that has received the most attention in recent weeks, and based on the available information, they are currently showing the greatest interest. I would be surprised if they were the only top club following Tzolis closely.

“In the past, there has already been a lot of interest from the Premier League. Crystal Palace saw a substantial bid rejected last year, and other English clubs were also mentioned. However, no avenue currently seems as concrete as Arsenal’s.

“I think Arsenal stands a better chance than many people in Belgium currently realise. This isn’t just a club that comes to take a look every now and then. Arsenal has been following Tzolis for a long time and has enormous appreciation for what he has shown over the past twelve months.

“Club Brugge knows that this summer could be the right moment for a top transfer, and for Tzolis himself, the chance to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe would obviously be very attractive. Important steps still need to be taken, but if Arsenal really pushes through, I believe they have all the cards in hand to complete this transfer.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tzolis well-suited for Arsenal amid English desire

Tzolis played for Norwich in 2021/22 and 2022/23, and was deeply underwhelming, with just three goals and two assists in 30 games.

But he’s shook that off and TEAMtalk is aware the Brugge forward is eager to return to England.

Valued at £35million, Tzolis would be the most expensive player sold by a Belgian side, and Arsenal seem willing to pay that.

Per Manakos, a move to the Emirates would be fitting for the Greek given his style of play.

He said: “Last year, I probably would have said that another season in Belgium was the safest choice. But after everything he achieved last season, I don’t know if he has much left to prove. He won trophies, performed in Europe, and grew into one of the best players in the league.

“The club’s choice remains crucial, of course, because playing time and development must be guaranteed. But I think Arsenal suits him better than many people think. Mikel Arteta likes intelligent and versatile attackers, and Tzolis has already proven that he can adapt tactically exceptionally well.”

DON’T MISS: Arteta driving Arsenal to mega-money move with three-fold confidence building over £100m transfer