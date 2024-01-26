Arsenal are leading Bayern Munich in the hunt to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi due to one key reason, a top German source has revealed.

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a new central midfielder, despite the summer arrivals of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Mikel Arteta needs a third new midfielder to join who can replace Thomas Partey, as the 30-year-old has missed much of the season due to injury.

Partey is now back fit and is hoping to feature against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but his long-term absence has shown Arteta that a younger, more reliable player needs to arrive in his spot. Plus, other options such as Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are over the age of 30, so Arsenal must future-proof the defensive midfield position.

Zubimendi is a player that Arsenal have long-term interest in. They were tipped to sign him last summer, only for a deal not to materialise.

But speculation is ramping up that the Spain international could be on the move this summer. And senior Bild journalist Christian Falk has taken a look at the state of play.

“Martin Zubimendi is the No 1 target for Bayern in front of Joao Palhinha,” he said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“He has a release clause of €60m (£51m), which is why he’s so interesting. Bayern Munich are pushing for him and it’s also interesting that Xabi Alonso is with the same agency. Bayern executives are watching him closely as a potential coach for the Bavarian outfit.

“Bayern also heard that Mikel Arteta is already talking to the player. They’re both Spanish as well, which is a big advantage for Arsenal!

Bayern ‘afraid’ of Arsenal

“Bayern were very sure that they would lead the race for Zubimendi but now that Arsenal are there, they’re afraid of the Gunners and afraid that Mikel Arteta could take this player away, which had been a planned move for the summer.”

It seems Arsenal have Arteta to thank if they do manage to win the race for Zubimendi, as the manager looks set to use his Spanish connections in the transfer discussions.

Bayern are generally viewed as being one of the most ruthless teams in the transfer market, so it is interesting that they are ‘afraid’ of Arsenal in this instance.

It makes sense that the German giants have moved from targeting Palhinha to Zubimendi, as Fulham have been tipped to hold out for as much as £90m for the former. At £51m, Zubimendi represents better value for money.

However, there is now a very good chance the 24-year-old will be playing at the Emirates next season.

Zubimendi has already established himself as a solid performer in both the Champions League and La Liga while at Sociedad, but Arteta could turn him into a truly elite midfielder.

