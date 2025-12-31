Arsenal have made a major decision on a potential loan exit for Ethan Nwaneri in the January transfer window, with sources revealing where the player currently stands in terms of his future in north London after a tough time so far this season.

The talented attacker has cut a frustrated figure at times, having started just three games for the Gunners so far this season.

Indeed, the highly-rated 18-year-old is yet to start a Premier League contest – although has made half-a-dozen appearances, almost all from central midfield.

Nwaneri is very highly thought of at Arsenal, but the Hale End product has been pushed down the pecking order following the summer arrivals of the likes of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

We understand a number of clubs, both within the Premier League and abroad, have touched base with Nwaneri’s camp and Arsenal to gauge the chances of such a deal. Indeed, Man Utd were heavily linked at the start of December.

However, sources have confirmed to us that Nwaneri is not looking to leave and Arsenal are also looking to keep the teenager at the club.

Nwaneri has chalked up 50 senior appearances for the club, scoring 10 times and also adding two assists in that time.

Arsenal are looking to make history by winning the Premier League for the first-time since 2003/04 and we understand they are not looking to weaken their squad in January – the strength of which they are very happy with.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Arsenal news: Berta targets Brazilian talent; Frankfurt winger eyed

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly working on landing the club another top Brazilian talent, with ‘contact’ already made with Corinthians over a move for the Manchester United target.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are moving on from Antoine Semenyo and are keen on Eintracht Frankfurt star Jean-Matteo Bahoya, although they could have a battle on their hands with Arsenal for the talented attacker.

Arsenal are hoping to sign a new midfielder in 2026 and have identified Club Brugge’s Aleksandar Stankovic as a new target, according to a report, while highly-rated Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi is also on their shortlist.