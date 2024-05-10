There is a sense that this summer could be the start of a new era at Arsenal, regardless of whether they win the Premier League title or not.

Key players will come and go for Mikel Arteta’s side, as they look to establish themselves as one of the best teams in Europe.

Arsenal are currently one point above Manchester City in the race at the top, but City have a game in hand as they look to become the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive titles.

Last summer’s £105m acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham has been seen as transformative for the Gunners this season, as their challenge to City is still going strong so late into the season. They travel to Europa League-chasing Manchester United on Sunday before facing an Everton side who have secured safety already.

With a number of players likely to depart, speculation is growing on who they may be. Caught Offside is reporting Arsenal will listen to offers for midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian is entering the final year of his contract having joined from Atletico Madrid four years ago, and there is a sense that now is the right time to move him on to ensure some sort of fee for the player. It was previously reported that their asking price was €25m but the article is now saying the club will accept offers of €10-15m. It is crucial for the club to remove his £160,000-per-week salary off the wage bill.

Several clubs keen on Thomas Partey

Partey has been a regular in the Arsenal side when fit since he joined for £45m, scoring five goals and assisting four in 113 appearances.

The report continues by claiming interest in the player is high, with clubs in Saudi Arabia as well as Juventus and Barcelona said to be monitoring his situation. Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal have already registered their interest, while Al-Nassr are also keen, but will prioritise a move for Manchester United’s Casemiro.

Before the end of the season, though, Arteta is not thinking about Partey’s future, warming him that he needs to be focussed when asked about him last month.

“He’d better have his head here, because we are playing for big things. That’s what we expect. We need him. He’s a top player and important for us, you could see the other day on the pitch the impact that he can have for us.” Asked about a new contract, Arteta added: “He’s our player, he’s got one more year’s contract and I’m really happy with him.”

