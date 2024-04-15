Big Arsenal offer to blow Serie A side out of water for top striker target, destroying ‘months’ of work

Arsenal could ruin AC Milan's plan for Joshua Zirkzee as a result of their big offer for him

It’s believed that AC Milan will struggle to snare Joshua Zirkzee after working on his transfer for ‘months’ as Arsenal are presenting strong competition and are willing to offer big money.

Zirkzee has become one of the most in-demand strikers in world football this term. He’s not hit the heights of the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, but there is promise that he could do so at a big team.

Before his current spell with Bologna, he played for one, in Bayern Munich, and though he only managed four goals in 17 games, they knew he could come good, and protected the summer sale with a £34million buyback clause.

However, it’s believed the striker would rather not return to the German giants, and thus a spell at another Italian side or a move to England look the most likely for him.

Zirkzee, after 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, has piqued the interest of second-placed Serie A side AC Milan.

He is also on the radar of the Premier League’s second-placed side, Arsenal.

The Italian outfit are said to have been ‘working’ on the signing of the striker for months, as per Calciomercato.

Technical director Geoffrey Moncada and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic are believed to have identified Zirkzee as their favourite striker ahead of the summer window.

Big Arsenal offer can hurt Milan

However, the report also states that it ‘won’t be easy’ for Milan to snare him.

It’s said that ‘strong competition’ could hurt them in the chase for Zirkzee, with Arsenal namechecked in that.

Calciomercato reinforce recent reports that the Gunners are willing to offer the Dutchman a wage of around £5.1million per year.

That would be a more than five-fold increase on what he current earns, and could be enough to blow Milan out of the water.

Indeed, it’s previously been suggested that the Serie A side would struggle to pay the money that Arsenal can.

If the Gunners maintain their current Premier League position or win the title, they’ll be in line for a good chunk in prize money, and might have even more to offer not only Zirkzee, but Bologna, in terms of the transfer fee.

Recent reports suggest his starting price will be just under £70million.

That is still less than one of the Gunners’ other targets, Gyokeres, who has a release clause of £86million, though it’s said Arsenal are looking to get him for less than that if they can.

But it’s likely only one striker will move to the Emirates this summer, so if the Gyokeres deal does not come to fruition, it seems a move for Zirkzee might well do instead.

