Arsenal face a hurdle in their pursuit of Rodrygo - and a sacrifice could follow too

Arsenal have chosen Rodrygo as the winger they would love to sign to strengthen their attack, but a Spanish report has revealed the main hurdle they face and how their plans could lead to a current player leaving.

In addition to their search for a striker to upgrade their centre-forward options, Arsenal believe they could improve on the wing. Thus, they have been heavily linked with an ambitious swoop for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo in recent weeks. However, he hasn’t been the only option under consideration.

Arsenal are also admirers of Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, for example, but the chances of him going to Barcelona instead have led to a renewed focus on Rodrygo.

That’s according to AS, whose headline states ‘Arsenal are going for Rodrygo’. However, it would be one of their biggest transfers ever, made not-so-straightforward by a couple of factors, and would undoubtedly have a ripple effect even if they did overcome those hurdles.

The main concern for Arsenal listed in the report is Rodrygo’s wages. Williams’ demands were off-putting for the Gunners too and Rodrygo also earns a salary that’s above average compared to Arsenal’s current squad.

Real Madrid are paying Rodrygo €240,385 per week, which is about £206,000 per week and more than all but four current Arsenal players (Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice).

GO FURTHER ⏩ Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest earners at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal would have to bear in mind how Rodrygo’s wages would add to the cost of a deal, with buying him from Real Madrid tipped to cost more than €90m (£77m).

Indeed, AS adds that Arsenal now think it could be time to make a ‘significant sale’ to balance the books – and two players Rodrygo would otherwise be competing with are at risk.

According to the report, neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard have fully convinced on the left wing for Arsenal. Their futures are now at critical junctures for different reasons.

Trossard is approaching the final year of his contract, so Arsenal need to decide whether to renew his deal – which may have to be with a pay rise – or sell him.

But Martinelli seems to be in even more danger of being sold, with the report stating his ‘departure is contemplated at the Emirates, provided a good offer comes in for him’.

It’s not yet clear what kind of value would be regarded as a good offer, nor which other club could be making it.

Rodrygo: Why Arsenal want him and what the player thinks

While in Madrid, Rodrygo has had to play in the shadow of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe to an extent, shifting over to the right wing as a consequence, he could become someone to build around at Arsenal.

A spot on the left wing would be his for the taking, especially if Martinelli was sold before his potential arrival.

However, the report claims Mikel Arteta appreciates Rodrygo precisely for his versatility and ability to play on either wing or at centre-forward.

That doesn’t mean Rodrygo would become Arsenal’s new striker signing, since they have also made progress towards buying Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

But he would be an important new element to Arsenal’s attack – if he was willing to become part of it.

Indeed, the report reiterates his current focus is on helping Madrid at the Club World Cup. He remains under contract until 2028 and wants to prove himself to new coach Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal transfer news: Latest headlines

🔴⚪ Arsenal to crush Frank dream with move for smart Tottenham target considered – report

🔴⚪ Arsenal ‘reach agreement’ with £21m Premier League star that Arteta ‘firmly believes in’ – report

🔴⚪ Mikel Arteta tells Arsenal to sign ‘anarchic’ Real Madrid midfielder to replace Thomas Partey

New-look Arsenal attack for 2025-26?