Blockbuster Arsenal pursuit of Bayern ace confirmed by second source; ‘promise’ disrupts other Arteta move

Arsenal hold genuine interest in signing Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane in a statement summer deal, according to a respected German journalist.

After a successful four-year spell with Manchester City, Sane returned to Germany in July 2020 by joining Bayern Munich in a transfer worth a potential £55million. The right winger has since helped Bayern win three Bundesliga titles, the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two German Super Cups by registering 48 goals and 50 assists in 175 matches.

But Sane could soon return to the Premier League. On July 20, it was claimed that Arsenal are plotting a blockbuster move to land the Germany star after he entered the final 12 months of his Bayern deal.

It was originally billed as a transfer which could ‘break the market’, as it would force Bayern to sign a top-class replacement in attack and also help Mikel Arteta’s side hugely as they look to finally win the Premier League and Champions League.

As the initial claims originated from Spain, some will have brushed it off. But Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that Arsenal are in fact chasing Sane after all.

The Gunners are keeping tabs on Sane’s situation and will pounce if the 28-year-old is not satisfied with the wages on offer at Bayern.

Sane is in a similar situation to midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is weighing up his future at the Allianz Arena as he would like to take part in a new challenge.

At this stage, Bayern feel they are in a good position to tie Sane down to fresh terms. Although, Plettenberg adds that Arteta could emerge as Arsenal’s not-so-secret weapon.

Arsenal transfers: Arteta to aid huge pursuit

Arteta has a ‘great relationship’ with the left-footed attacker after they worked together at City, where the manager spent time as Pep Guardiola’s No 2.

While Arsenal are looking into a sensational deal for Sane, they have been handed a setback in their pursuit of Euro 2024 star Nico Williams.

The Athletic Club ace can choose between most of Europe’s top sides after a brilliant campaign, with Arsenal and Barcelona among those interested.

But according to the latest reports coming out of Spain, Williams has ‘promised’ his brother Inaki Williams that he will remain at Athletic for one more season.

As such, the likes of Arsenal and Barca may have to wait another year before they can sign the younger Williams brother, Nico, who has a €58m (£49m) release clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have announced the long awaited arrival of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori. He has penned a five-year contract with the Gunners after joining from Bologna for £42m.

Reacting to Calafiori’s transfer, Arteta told club media: “We welcome Riccardo and his family to Arsenal. He is a great signing and gives us huge strength to reinforce our defence.

“Riccardo is a big personality and character, with specific skills which will make us stronger as we push to win major trophies. He has already shown great development in recent seasons with his performances for both Bologna and Italy, with his progression and development in the past year being really impressive.

“We’re looking forward to working with Riccardo, integrating him into the squad, and supporting him in the years to come.”

