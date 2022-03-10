Arsenal readying blockbuster summer spree with six transfers in five positions – on one condition

Arsenal are ready to splash the cash this summer in a spree that will include two new strikers, though one objective must first be achieved, per a report.

The Gunners were the biggest spenders in all of Europe last summer. Arsenal forked out around £138m on six new faces including the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard.

Along with Ben White, they have all made a massive impact thus far as Arsenal strive to snatch fourth spot. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga also arrived and the young pair have shown promise despite not establishing themselves as first-team regulars just yet.

It was one of the club’s most fruitful windows in recent memory and is a big factor behind Arsenal currently sitting inside the Champions League places.

However, according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal could go even bigger when the season concludes.

The outlet report Mikel Arteta will be backed to the tune of three new signings including two strikers and a midfielder. Those deals will be the priority, but also on the club’s radar is a new winger, left-sided centre-half, and a right-back.

That level of expenditure echoes what Football London reported on Wednesday.

Kroenke to let money do the talking

The outlet claimed owner Stan Kroenke is willing to sanction a ‘significant summer outlay’ to help get Arsenal back among the top echelons of European football.

However, a word of warning is present in the Evening Standard article. They report the level of investment Arteta and Gunners chief Edu will be afforded will depend on whether Arsenal qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Failing to do so would not scupper their summer plans entirely, though they would be tempered in their scale.

Arsenal currently sit fourth in the table and have three matches in hand over Man Utd and West Ham in fifth and sixth respectively. The greatest threat could come from Tottenham in seventh who have played just one game more.

A huge selection of Arsenal-linked players are named in the Standard piece. Regarding the striker hunt, Jonathan David, Alexander Isak, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Darwin Nunez are all named. The Gunners may require two new forwards if Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah leave as free agents.

Nottingham Forest loanee Djed Spence has been floated as a potential new right-back. A blockbuster return for Serge Gnabry also made the rounds yesterday. The German ace would likely be a direct replacement for Nicolas Pepe if signed from Bayern Munich.

Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans are all namechecked as answers to Arsenal’s midfield question. The trio are all Premier League-proven and will all enter the final 12 months of their contracts in the summer.

Palmeiras’ Danilo and Carney Chukwuemeka of Aston Villa have also been scouted. Though signing either of that young midfield pair would be seen as a move for the future rather than present.

Jonathan David race down Arsenal and Liverpool

Meanwhile, a report claims Arsenal and Liverpool are fighting it out for the signing of 17-goal striker Jonathan David, who could be on the move this summer.

22-year-old David, who was born in New York, looks set for a transfer in the summer. His agent, Nick Mavromaras, said in December: “For us, the goal is to finish the season in Lille. But it will be his last season there for several reasons.”

Chelsea and Newcastle have previously been put in the mix for David’s signature, but they are no longer part of the race. According to Sport Witness, who cite reports in France, the transfer battle is now between Arsenal and Liverpool.

David is ‘one of the priorities’ for Arsenal in the summer as they aim to revamp Mikel Arteta’s attack. The Gunners are ‘positioning themselves’ for an approach.

However, Liverpool cannot be ruled out. Reds officials have shown they are willing to back Jurgen Klopp with the recent capture of Luis Diaz from Porto.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all out of contract in 2023. As such, further attacking additions may be required in the upcoming windows.