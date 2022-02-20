Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart have reportedly set a price tag for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham target Borna Sosa.

The left-back came through the ranks at Dinamo Zagreb, who are known for their ability to produce top-class players before selling them on for decent profit. Notable examples include Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol. Sosa made 41 appearances for the Croatian side before joining Stuttgart in a £5.4million deal.

That transfer went through in July 2018. It took the 24-year-old a couple of seasons to make an impact before becoming a first-team regular at Stuttgart in 2020-21. He reached 10 assists in 26 Bundesliga matches that campaign, helping the club to finish ninth in the table.

Sosa continued that fine form at the start of the current season, notching three assists as Stuttgart thrashed Greuther Furth 5-1 on the opening day. The Croatia international has since found the net in a 2-1 victory over Mainz.

Chelsea were aiming to prize Sosa away from Germany in January but the transfer ultimately fell through.

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Blues now face competition from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham for his signature.

All three Premier League teams are looking at bolstering their left-back options in the summer. And Sosa could be an ideal fit.

Borna Sosa price tag revealed

Goal provide a brief update on the transfer chase and reveal how much Sosa could join for. They claim Stuttgart will likely accept offers worth €30million (£25m).

This is certainly achievable for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The Gunners already have Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares available on the left side of defence. However, Tierney’s ankle injury earlier in the season could force Mikel Arteta to search for an extra player in the position.

It is well documented that Chelsea searched for a new left-back in January. They needed cover for Marcos Alonso following Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee issue.

Thomas Tuchel eventually had to settle on bringing Kenedy back from his loan spell at Flamengo. But Sosa would be a quality addition at Stamford Bridge, should director Marina Granovskaia green light a deal.

Spurs can rely on Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon currently, but with the Spaniard attracting interest from Real Madrid, a replacement may well be needed.

