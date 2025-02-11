Why Arsenal rejected the chance to sign Marcus Rashford has emerged

Why Arsenal rejected the chance to sign Marcus Rashford in January has emerged, with The Gunners preferring to sign no one rather than take a ‘gamble’ on the Manchester United misfit.

Arsenal explored the market for more firepower in the winter window, though ultimately chose not to add to their ranks.

The lack of reliable goalscorers is an issue that has dogged Arsenal at various points throughout the season. The likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have all been characterised by wasteful finishing at times.

One player who was readily available last month was Marcus Rashford. Man Utd greenlit the 27-year-old’s exit, with the frontman going on to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan. The terms of that agreement also contain an option to buy worth £40m.

Arsenal were tentatively linked with making a move for Rashford throughout the window, though reporter Graeme Bailey has explained why The Gunners took a pass.

As outlined by TBR Football, Arsenal had two reasons for swerving Rashford.

Firstly, Arsenal and Arteta did not want to make a stop-gap signing, which Rashford via the loan route would have constituted.

The many strikers Arsenal have explored moves for over recent times are all viewed within the club as viable long-term options.

Rashford – who is at his best when cutting in from the left wing anyway – was not viewed as a long-term solution.

TBR Football wrote: ‘We understand all of Mikel Arteta’s targets were players Arsenal had done plenty of due diligence on, and represented long-term striking options for the Gunners.

‘Arsenal never wanted to simply sign a stop-gap option over the winter, and despite believing Rashford is a talent who they admire from a distance, a deal was never seriously considered.’

Secondly, Arsenal’s quota for domestic loan signings was already full. Neto (Bournemouth) and Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) are already on the books.

TBR Football went on to explain Arsenal could have cut either of those loan spells short if they were desperate to bring Rashford on board.

But with the club’s desire to sign Rashford not all that great, they saw no reason to shove Neto or Sterling out – even if neither player is making an impact right now.

Aston Villa star ‘furious’ at Marcus Rashford

Rashford looked lively during his Villa debut in the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

However, through no fault of his own, Rashford has already caused a stir in the Villa dressing room.

Villa recently registered their squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Clubs can only add a maximum of three winter window signings to their squads.

Emery elected to include Rashford as well as fellow new recruits Axel Disasi and Marco Asensio. That left Malen and another new boy, Andres Garcia, as the odd men out.

The suggestion in the piece is had Rashford not been signed, Malen would have been included. And per The Daily Mail, Malen’s snub has not been received well by the Dutch forward.

Malen – who cost roughly £21m when signed from Borussia Dortmund last month – arrived with an expectation he’d feature prominently in Villa’s UCL campaign.

That opportunity has now been handed to Rashford, with The Mail claiming Malen is ‘extremely unhappy’ with the turn of events.

The report went on to add: ‘Emery effectively admitted Malen was furious to be omitted.’

Latest Arsenal news – Diogo Jota…

In other news, a stunning report from Anfield Watch claimed Liverpool’s Diogo Jota is on Arsenal’s radar. What’s more, Liverpool are reportedly open to selling Jota for the ‘right fee.’

Arne Slot is alleged to have grown increasingly frustrated at Jota’s patchy injury record.

The Portuguese has already missed eight Premier League matches through two separate injury absences this term and hasn’t started a league clash since October 20.

Arsenal – who bid for 29-year-old Ollie Watkins in January – have shown a willingness to sign older players who can make an instant impact.

The big concern for Arsenal if they did make a move would be Jota’s patchy injury record. Furthermore, the report concluded that while Liverpool are open to a sale, they would likely request a premium from Arsenal given their status as a direct title rival.

Other strikers on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the summer include Alexander Isak (Newcastle) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).