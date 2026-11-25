Bournemouth have decided whether or not to sell £100m-rated Eli Junior Kroupi in January, and the Frenchman has chosen between Arsenal and PSG.

Arsenal remain heavy favourites to win their second successive Premier League title, though it cannot be argued they lack star-power in attack.

The Gunners very rarely blow teams away, instead relying on their usually rock solid defence to eke out narrow one-goal victories.

Arsenal did try to remedy their lack of firepower over the summer, making moves for the likes of Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez.

None of that trio arrived, and the only new forward that did, Christos Tzolis, has made minimal impact so far.

Accordingly, a recent report from The Independent claimed Arsenal have made it their mission to sign a pacy new forward in January.

The outlet’s chief football reporter, Miguel Delaney, stressed Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is the top target.

He wrote on X: ‘[Mikel] Arteta wants a transition winger, but no business likely without a sale – which may make [Martin] Zubimendi key.

‘Top target is Kroupi but Bournemouth resistant to selling in January. Arsenal also looking at three other options.’

Bournemouth’s resistance to selling now appears to have firmed up into outright refusal.

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Bournemouth won’t sell Eli Junior Kroupi in January

That’s according to talkSPORT, who delivered a second piece of bad news for Arsenal when noting Kroupi would prefer to join PSG over Arsenal when the time eventually comes to leave Bournemouth anyway.

They stated: ‘Bournemouth do not intend to sell sought-after Eli Junior Kroupi in January and have slapped a whopping £100million price tag on his head.

‘Kroupi is subject of strong interest from several top clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter of whom are on the market for wingers and are already targeting another Premier League star.

‘However, senior sources at the Vitality Stadium have told talkSPORT they are determined to keep hold of the 20-year-old at least until the summer.

‘The France international is believed to favour a move to European champions PSG when he does depart the Dorset coast.’

talkSPORT’s reporting was backed up by FootballLondon and their journalist, Tom Canton, during a Q&A.

When asked is Kroupi is a relevant name to Arsenal and whether a mid-season swoop is possible, Canton replied: ‘The short answer is yes, Kroupi is relevant, and the Frenchman is of interest to Arsenal.

‘The problem is that Arsenal are not his preference, with PSG understood to be his desired destination. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also very keen.

‘Arsenal would need to do a lot to both convince Kroupi to choose them and also to sway Bournemouth into selling, but even then we’re talking about £100million-plus!’

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