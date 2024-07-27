Arsenal ‘braced’ for striker bids, as Edu plots Raya repeat with top Spanish signing

Arsenal are poised to receive offers for Gabriel Jesus but are looking to keep the centre-forward this summer, while sporting director Edu is plotting the statement capture of a Spain ace, according to reports.

During the current transfer window, Arsenal have released the likes of Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Arthur Okonkwo, while also offloading Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares. In terms of signings, the Gunners have made David Raya’s loan move permanent by paying Brentford £27million, with fellow goalkeeper Tommy Setford joining from Ajax, too.

Several days ago, Arsenal agreed a £42million package to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna. The deal was held up as Bologna had to agree on a sell-on fee with Calafiori’s previous club, FC Basel, but the 22-year-old has now been given permission to travel to the UK.

Calafiori will undergo medical tests and pen his Arsenal contract ahead of becoming Mikel Arteta’s first big summer signing of 2024.

While Calafiori will soon arrive at the Emirates, striker Jesus has been backed to leave ahead of the 2024-25 campaign getting underway.

Jesus has fallen behind Kai Havertz in Arteta’s pecking order and may have to spend even more time on the bench this season if Edu manages to land a lethal goalscorer such as Viktor Gyokeres.

As per journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal are ‘braced’ for offers to arrive for the Brazilian, especially from the Middle East.

Al-Ahli are the Saudi club most interested in landing Jesus after learning that he is becoming frustrated with his situation at Arsenal.

Arsenal transfers: Jesus to stay, as Ruiz pursued

But Arteta wants Arsenal to keep their squad together. He thinks this, coupled with several top additions, will help Arsenal to finally overcome Manchester City and become Premier League champions.

Jesus is facing a similar situation to goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who wants to leave Arsenal but could be prevented from doing so as Arteta is keen to have two great keepers in his squad.

There is not much Jesus or Ramsdale can do to leave either, as their contracts run until 2027 and 2026 respectively.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the impressive signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who was a standout performer as Spain won Euro 2024.

During an appearance on the Transfer Podcast, reporter Duncan Castles explained how Edu could engineer a similar deal to the one that initially took Raya to North London last summer.

“Arsenal have initiated discussions with Paris Saint-Germain for Spain international midfielder Fabian Ruiz,” Castles said.

“The discussions are dependent, I’m told, on Arsenal moving a player out from midfield.

“It’s likely that if they are to come to a agreement with PSG on a transfer fee that it will be structured in the same way as the deal they used to bring David Raya from Brentford last summer, in the sense of it being a loan with an obligation to buy a year later.”

