Fabrizio Romano has disclosed what he has been told about Arsenal and Bradley Barcola, as the Gunners fail to convince Morgan Rogers and Yan Diomande to move to the Emirates Stadium.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Chelsea have beaten Arsenal to the signing of Rogers.

Sources have told us that Chelsea have agreed a £117million deal with Villa for Rogers, who is playing for England at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Arsenal had an agreement with Rogers’ camp, too, but, in the end, the Villa star decided to move to Chelsea instead.

We understand that Chelsea co-director of recruitment, Joe Shields, was instrumental in Rogers, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, choosing the Blues over the Gunners.

Arsenal suffer Yan Diomande blow

Transfer guru Romano has revealed that Arsenal have also suffered a blow in their pursuit of Yan Diomande.

The Italian journalist has said that the Gunners made “calls” to sign the RB Leipzig winger, but he wants to move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then talking about the wingers’ market, we have to see how Arsenal will react – wingers and strikers – because this depends on opportunities.

“For example, just to give you some context, Arsenal over the last few days made some checks with the agents of Yan Diomande from Red Bull Leipzig to understand if there was still a chance to enter the deal.

“But don’t forget Diomande has an agreement on personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain, and Paris Saint-Germain are in negotiations with Leipzig.

“But, for example, Arsenal made some calls to understand the situation of Diomande, just to give you context of what happened over the recent days.”

DON’T MISS: William Saliba surgery fears force Arsenal rethink as Aston Villa defender emerges as target

No Arsenal approach for Bradley Barcola

Despite Rogers and Diomande not choosing Arsenal, the Premier League champions have not made an approach for Bradley Barcola, according to Romano.

Sources have told us that Liverpool are pushing hard for Barcola, who has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many Arsenal fans asking me, now Arsenal are going all in for Barcola, now Arsenal are working on Barcola?

“Guys, my understanding on Barcola is that so far Arsenal have not made any checks.

“While they made some checks on Yan Diomande, for example, they didn’t make any fresh check on Barcola over the recent days.

“So, at the moment, the conversation Barcola Arsenal is still cold, I would say.

“Liverpool remain very attentive to the situation, Liverpool remain very keen on Barcola.

“So, I stand by my information and I keep telling you that Barcola Liverpool remains a concrete possibility depending on the fee they want to spend, because PSG would ask for very important money.

“At the same time, also important to say that Arsenal will now need to react on the market, and we have to see the consequences; we have to see what’s going to happen.

“For sure, it’s a big shock.

“For sure. It’s a big surprise, is a player that especially Mikel Arteta really wanted to bring to the club.

“Mikel Arteta was mentioning his names during the meetings, even before the end of the season, around January, February, March, with all the internal meetings at Arsenal, the name of Morgan Rogers was mentioned, and he was a serious, concrete target for the Gunners.”

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal ‘agreement signed’ for fourth arrival