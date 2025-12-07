Arsenal will try to beat Liverpool to the thrilling signing of Bradley Barcola if his contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain completely stall, according to a report, while Manchester United have also been mentioned in a possible swap deal.

Barcola came through the Lyon academy and went on to make 47 appearances for the club, registering seven goals and 12 assists. The left winger’s electric performances soon caught the attention of Lyon’s Ligue 1 rivals PSG.

As part of their strategy to move away from superstar signings and prioritise young French talent, PSG swooped for Barcola in the summer of 2023.

Lyon were forced into selling in a €45million deal, which left their supporters incensed.

Barcola has since established himself as one of the best players in France, and as one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe.

However, there is growing speculation he might leave the Parc des Princes.

As per Le10Sport, PSG chief Luis Campos ‘officially began discussions with Barcola’s camp weeks ago’. The 23-year-old has been sent a contract offer that includes a ‘significant salary increase’, rewarding his impressive development.

But Barcola and his agent are weighing up their options before committing. Barcola is not entirely happy with his situation under Luis Enrique, as while he has registered five goals and three assists this season, he has been rotated in recent weeks.

The report adds that Premier League clubs are ‘increasingly active’ in the chase for Barcola’s services.

Arsenal have ‘made a strong move’ to convince the forward to leave PSG and help Mikel Arteta in his pursuit of Premier League and Champions League glory.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta is rivalling Liverpool for Barcola. The player has also emerged as a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, though such a move is ‘not his priority’ at this stage.

Bradley Barcola a target for Premier League giants

It is expected that Barcola will stay with PSG in January, with a blockbuster move to England more likely to happen in the summer.

It was claimed on Saturday that Barcola could join Manchester United in a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford. That depends on whether Rashford joins Barcelona permanently after his loan, though.

Barcola is not the only top-class star Arsenal are tracking to replace the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left flank.

They are on alert in case Rodrygo hands in a transfer request to leave Real Madrid. Berta is also keeping an eye on Kenan Yildiz’s contract talks at Juventus.

