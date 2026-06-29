An Arsenal star who has been tipped to leave this summer put the finishing touches on Japanese heartbreak as he scored a crucial late goal for Brazil in the World Cup round of 32.

Having won the Premier League last season, the Gunners will be looking to sustain dominance going forwards. For that, they are looking at some huge players as well as selling some who have failed to perform of late.

Gabriel Martinelli, 25, was directly involved in just five goals in 30 Premier League games last term, and he’s been tipped for the exit.

But his form struggles were nowhere to be seen as he sent Brazil to the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup, breaking Japan hearts in the process.

He was introduced off the bench with around half an hour to go, and in one of the final kicks of the game, having got on the shoulder of a defender, turned past Zion Suzuki and into the bottom corner – via the keeper’s hand – to secure the victory at 2-1.

It’s just his fifth goal for his country, and as the only one he’s scored at a major tournament to now, his most important.

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Martinelli tipped to leave Arsenal

Pundits praised Martinelli for his role in Brazil’s win, with Roy Keane also highlighting that he has “his critics.”

But the criticism he has faced in his role for Arsenal is not without reason, and underwhelming performances have led to suggestions he should be leaving.

Of late, there have been reports that Martinelli is in talks with Newcastle United, while the general line of reporting is that he’s available for the right price, and the Gunners will listen to offers.

Suggestions are that Arsenal want to sig some big players and might therefore have no space for the Brazilian winger.

Former Gunner Alan Smith, speaking on the potential exits of Martinelli, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard, wants only the latter to stay.

He said: “The only one from that list I wouldn’t want to see go is Leandro Trossard.

“He can score important goals and he’s a very clever player, versatile as well. He’s mainly played on the left, but he can come inside. He’s a big fan favourite as well.

“Looking at Gabriel Martinelli, it’s been a frustrating few years for him.”

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