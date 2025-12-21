Breaking down Arsenal links with Bundesliga keeper as insider confirms ‘true’ interest – but why?

Arsenal have Raya and Kepa - why are they being linked with another keeper?

Arsenal have shortlisted a goalkeeper currently playing in the Bundesliga on loan from one of Germany’s biggest clubs, but with David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga on board, why would they need to be considering their options in the position?

Boasting the best defensive record in the Premier League at present, just as they did in the last two seasons too, Arsenal have a lot to thank their usual starting goalkeeper Raya for, along with the solid defenders in front of him. They further bolstered their goalkeeping ranks in the summer by signing Kepa from Chelsea after he proved himself again on loan at Bournemouth.

So far this season, Raya has started all their Premier League and Champions League matches, with Kepa restricted to involvement in the Carabao Cup. In total, Arsenal have only conceded 11 goals from 25 games.

And yet, speculation has emerged that they have placed Heidenheim goalkeeper Diant Ramaj on their shortlist.

Ramaj is currently on loan from Borussia Dortmund, who he joined in the summer from Ajax. He is yet to keep a clean sheet from his 15 Bundesliga appearances this season, but he is playing for a team in the relegation zone.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Ramaj is being observed by Arsenal to futureproof the depth of their options in goal.

“That’s true, yes, Ramaj is on the list at Arsenal,” Falk explained on Sport Bild‘s YouTube channel. “The Heidenheim keeper is actually just on loan from Dortmund, so they’d have to sit down with them.​

“Arsenal has a good goalkeeper in goal, David Raya, who’s the clear number 1. So we’re talking more about a backup. There’s also Kepa Arrizabalaga, who’s already 31, and both have contracts until 2028, so for Ramaj it would be more prospective, but of course an interesting club.”

Arsenal in no rush to strengthen in goal

Thus, any links between Arsenal and Ramaj don’t seem like something that will develop into a transfer instantly.

Besides, Dortmund seemingly wouldn’t be too happy to lose Ramaj in 2026 and will surely want to assess him after he returns from his loan spell with Heidenheim.

But at the age of 24, he could be one for the future – with his potential already clear if clubs like Ajax and Dortmund have spotted him.

Despite Kepa’s relative lack of gametime so far, there doesn’t seem to be any indication of regret over that move, with Arsenal simply happy with their first-choice, Raya.

