Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared the latest on the injury suffered by David Raya against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Gunners played out a 2-2 draw with Newcastle away from home in the Premier League.

Arsenal have now picked up 28 points from 11 matches in the Premier League this season.

The defending Premier League champions are six points clear of second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion, who have a game in hand.

While Arsenal fans will be disappointed that the team could not pick up all three points at St. James’ Park, the bigger worry is the injury suffered by goalkeeper Raya.

Raya is the number one goalkeeper for Arsenal and is one of the best in the world in his position.

The Spain international is a constant for the north London club between the posts.

However, Raya now faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury against Newcastle.

In the second half of the game, Raya collided with Newcastle striker William Osula as he looked to distribute the ball and went down.

Arsenal manager Arteta had to eventually take Raya off due to the shoulder injury, with the Spaniard appearing to be in a lot of pain.

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Raya after 70 minutes, with the Premier League game ending in a 2-2 draw.

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Mikel Arteta says David Raya to have ‘MRI assessment’

Arteta said after the match, as quoted in The London Evening Standard: “Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is not good news.

“He will have an MRI assessment tomorrow, but at the moment I don’t know.”

Arteta added: “It was a knock, I don’t know how it happened and what the injury is at the moment. We have to wait and see tomorrow.

“We know how important David is for us. Tomorrow we will have more news.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga not up to David Raya standards

With Raya injured, Kepa is now set for a spell in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp is worried that Arsenal will not be the same team with Kepa between the posts.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “In Arsenal’s squad, they have two players in every position.

“The fact that their goalkeeper [David Raya] and the way that he walked off that pitch, he looked like he was in severe pain.

“That is the one player that is irreplaceable in that team.

“Kepa is not up to the level of him, I actually think he struggles in the Premier League.

“Obviously, we’ve seen in the Carabao Cup last year in the final.

“He is now going to have to play some games, and that’s going to be difficult for him.

“It will change everything for Arsenal for a while so that’s a massive blow depending on how long David Raya is out because he is irreplaceable – probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, if not one of the best in the world.”

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