Arsenal hopes grow of signing Brazil international as £40m-rated star names Gunners man as his hero

The chances of Arsenal signing a recently capped Brazilian international midfielder have received a significant boost after the player revealed his admiration for a current Gunners star, with the Premier League champions already putting the wheels in motion over a deal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed a strong succession of signing Brazilian stars in recent years, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli among those household names – albeit the latter two having since moved on to pastures new.

This summer the Gunners did add another top Selecao star to their ranks after signing Bruno Guimaraes in a £75m deal from Newcastle United in a move that has fortified Arteta’s midfield options.

Now the Gunners are hot on the trail of another young star from Brazil in Breno Bidon, with the north London side having first established contact over his signing back in January.

This week, the £40m-rated Corinthians star earned a first senior cap for the Brazil national side, giving the 21-year-old the chance to play alongside his hero, in Guimarães, and while not speaking directly about his growing links to the Gunners, he did admit his admiration for the his new international teammate.

“From the current generation, Bruno Guimarães is someone I follow a lot. He had a very good World Cup and managed to stand out,” Bidon told Gazeta Esportiva.

“He is someone who has already experienced a lot in football. He started young in Brazil and he’s someone I really look up to.”

Sharing a dressing room with the Arsenal star clearly left its mark, as Bidon admitted: “From what I’ve seen while being around him, he has a very good and winning mentality. And on the pitch, I don’t even need to say anything. He’s been playing really well.”

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With over 100 club appearances for Corinthians and three major honours to his name, the 21-year-old has been making waves in South America.

And his inclusion by Carlo Ancelotti in the latest Brazilian squad certainly adds to his growing reputation, having been introduced as an 87th-minute substitute in the 4-2 win over Australia.

Bidon admits that making his debut for his country is one of the highlights of his career and he hopes there is much more to come at that level.

“The feeling is the best possible. I’m fulfilling a childhood dream. I never imagined I could be experiencing this moment so quickly,” he said.

“I believe I’m going to enjoy and make the most of everything I can here. It’s a huge experience, so I believe this moment will be very important for me. Hopefully it’s the first of many.”

For Arsenal, the cap for his country represents another justification for their growing interest in him.

And while Arteta’s midfield is stacked with quality options – the Gunners can call on Declan Rice, Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly as options there – the club are always looking at landing the next upcoming talent to bolster their ranks.

As it stands, the Gunners, though, are yet to launch an official bid, though did ‘make contact’ with the Brazilian side earlier this year to register their interest in the player and to be kept informed of developments.

That could still ramp up in the coming months, though much may depend on Zubimendi’s future.

The former Real Sociedad star has slid down Arteta’s pecking order in recent weeks and currently looks fourth choice for a spot in central midfield.

As a result, he has been linked with moves to Chelsea and Real Madrid, with the Gunners making a decision on his exit in January.

Should the 27-year-old depart, the door could open for the Gunners to move for Bidon as a replacement.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are also actively chasing a deal for a Spanish star after he rejected a move to Real Madrid, according to fresh reports.