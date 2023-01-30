Arsenal reignite move for elite Caicedo alternative after Brighton hold out; transfer could cost fraction of true value

Brighton’s unwillingness to sell Moises Caicedo this month has prompted Arsenal to revive their interest in a Leicester City midfielder who can be signed for a cut-price fee, per reports.

The Gunners have tabled two official bids for Caicedo, with the latest totalling £70m (including add-ons). CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs reported Brighton rejected the offer “within minutes”, and with fellow suitor Chelsea back in for Enzo Fernandez, it appears Caicedo will be staying put.

The Seagulls are dead set against losing such an integral player so late in the window. However, as they showed when quickly ramping up a move for Leandro Trossard after missing out on Myklhailo Mudryk, Arsenal are flexible in the market.

Mikel Arteta is seeking reinforcements in the engine room as he aims to guide Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004.

Thomas Partey’s recent rib injury isn’t as bad as first feared and the Ghana superstar could return to action next weekend, per the Evening Standard. However, with the stakes so high, Arteta is determined to add to his ranks.

On that front, Ben Jacobs recently stressed a move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans isn’t out of the equation.

“Not necessarily,” said Jacobs when asked if Arsenal’s Tielemans interest has subsides.

“He wasn’t quite right for them in summer, and he’s a free (as things stand) next summer.

“So I think Arsenal, if they do pursue him (and he’s still on their radar) would clearly prefer to get him for nothing. Leicester City really don’t want to lose him mid-season either.”

Tielemans is out of contract at season’s end, but with Caicedo now seemingly off the table, multiple sources are touting a revived move for the Belgian.

Arsenal to move for Youri Tielemans?

talkSPORT are among them, stating the Arsenal hierarchy ‘believe Leicester may be tempted to cash in.’

90min take it a step further, stating the Gunners are ‘considering a late bid’ for the 25-year-old.

Tielemans has rejected all offers to remain at the King Power beyond the current campaign.

He’s been a superb performer during his time there, scooping both the Leicester Player of the Season and Leicester Players’ Player of the Season awards in the 2020-21 campaign. He also scored the winning goal when rifling the Foxes to their first ever FA Cup 18 months ago.

A January move represents Leicester’s last chance to secure a fee, though given their weak bargaining position, he’d only cost Arsenal a fraction of his true value.

As Jacobs reported, Brendan Rodgers’ side are reluctant to lose such a proven and influential figure mid-season. The fact they’re only one point outside of the relegation zone will also stiffen their resolve.

However, if Arsenal’s Caicedo pursuit really is over, Tielemans would represent a superb plan B.

What’s more, 90min tellingly add Tielemans would be ‘open’ to the switch.

The ball is now in Arsenal’s court to make an offer Leicester find too good to refuse. Given the size of their Caicedo bids, the money is clearly there to spend.

