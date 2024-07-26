Arsenal told ‘brilliant’ 20y/o can save Edu millions, but Ben White sent major warning

Arsenal have been told that the future looks bright for their first team amid glowing praise for academy talent Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand, though Ben White has been warned that he might struggle to get into the England setup.

Arsenal have a brilliant history when it comes to producing top players. Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Ashley Cole, Ray Parlour and Cesc Fabregas are just some of the iconic stars the Gunners have helped to produce.

England winger Bukayo Saka is the latest player to come through the Arsenal youth ranks before making a huge impact on the senior squad, having established himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta in recent years.

Since making his competitive debut in November 2018, the right winger has gone on to amass a record of 58 goals and 53 assists in 226 games for Arsenal.

Oulad M’Hand is aiming to follow in Saka’s footsteps. He is a 20-year-old central midfielder who can either operate as a traditional No 8 or further forward in the No 10 role.

Oulad M’Hand is of Moroccan descent but was born in the Netherlands and has represented the Dutch at youth level.

The starlet featured during Arsenal’s 1-1 pre-season draw with Bournemouth on Thursday and put on a great display, which has gotten former Arsenal winger Perry Groves very excited.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Groves said: “Arsenal played well in the first half. When you’re watching these pre-season games you know you’re going to get some younger players in the squad because of the Euros, people are resting.

Arsenal latest: Arteta already has amazing talent on his hands

“And there was a lad last night, Salah-Eddine, who played for Arsenal in midfield just in front of Thomas Partey. I know he only played 45 minutes, but he was quality.

“Arteta’s looking at these younger players to think, ‘can you make that step up? How are you going to be? Are you going to be nervous? Are you going to go and accept the ball in tight areas?’

“Brilliant balance. Brilliant passing. And he came off after 45 minutes.”

While Oulad M’Hand will be aiming to force his way into the Arsenal squad in the future, defender White must decide what he will do at international level.

The 26-year-old has refused to be involved in the England squad this year. It is rumoured that he does not get on with some of England’s key players and that he feels underappreciated by Gareth Southgate’s coaching staff.

But with Southgate leaving his role as England boss after the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, White is considering whether to return to the fold for the Three Lions.

The centre-half, who often plays as a right-back for Arsenal, will feel confident that he can make an impact for his country.

Although, pundit Andy Townsend thinks White has some way to go before he can start for England.

Ben White fourth in England pecking order – pundit

“I am not sure Ben is better than a fit Reece James, I don’t think he is,” Townsend said.

“Ben certainly isn’t a better right-back than Kyle Walker. I don’t think Kyle was at his best at the tournament.

“Trent [Alexander-Arnold] I think is miles better than White for me.”

Fellow pundit Jamie O’Hara was surprised by Townsend’s last comment, insisting that White enjoyed a fantastic 2023-24 season at club level.

Townsend responded: “He played very, very well and he has got that. I am not disputing the fact that he is a good player.

“If England, after what we’ve seen this summer, are looking to kick on and find other dimensions to get over the line in a competition, I don’t think it is playing Ben White at right-back, I don’t think he is that type of player.

“I think it is something else so I am not sure he figures above those guys anyway.”

