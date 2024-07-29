Arsenal eye brilliant double La Liga signing to revamp one position, but Ajax join pursuit

Arsenal are aiming to take their midfield to the next level this summer and could sign two stars from La Liga, with a transfer battle reportedly on the cards for ex-Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto.

The Catalonia-born star came through the Barcelona academy and has spent his entire career so far with the La Liga giants. He has made 373 appearances for Barca across all competitions, registering 19 goals and 43 assists.

Roberto, who mainly operates as a central midfielder but can also play at right-back if needed, has helped Barca win a host of trophies including seven La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues and six Copa del Reys.

But Roberto’s Barca contract expired on June 30 and their new manager, Hansi Flick, has advised the club against extending it as he wants to take the team in a different direction.

This means one of La Liga’s most experienced players is available on a free transfer, something which has alerted clubs around Europe.

According to reports, Mikel Arteta is hoping to win the race for Roberto and Arsenal chiefs have resultantly entered into preliminary talks with his camp.

Arsenal are trying to strike an agreement on personal terms as they look to complete what would be a bargain signing.

The Gunners are not alone in chasing Roberto, though. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ajax hold ‘genuine interest’ in landing the player, which means the Dutch club could soon initiate contract talks of their own.

Arsenal transfers: Roberto, Merino double swoop on cards

Ajax have history of snapping up big names on free transfers, having captured Liverpool icon Jordan Henderson in January 2024 following his exit from Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. But Arsenal will feel confident that they can better Ajax’s offer for Roberto.

The 32-year-old is not the only Spain international Arsenal are pursuing. Arteta is also keen to engineer a deal for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino, whose stock has risen after he helped Spain win Euro 2024 earlier this summer.

On Saturday it was claimed that Arsenal had cooled their interest in Merino somewhat, but the transfer is well and truly back on.

Arsenal have offered Merino a bumper contract to leave Sociedad. Coincidentally, Roberto’s former club Barca are also spying a deal for Merino, but they are at growing risk of losing out to Arsenal.

As Merino’s contract with Sociedad is due to expire next summer, Arsenal can snare the £42m-rated star for a bargain fee of just £25m.

That is fantastic value for money for a player who is at the peak of his powers and has just shone at the Euros. Merino may be 28 years of age, but he still has several more years left to potentially make a big impact for Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arsenal signing both Roberto and Merino would see them replace Thomas Partey and Jorginho. This would be harsh on Jorginho, who put in several excellent displays last term, but Arteta knows that Arsenal need to keep evolving if they are to finally win the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal landing Roberto and Merino would also help to get the best out of star midfielders Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

