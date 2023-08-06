‘Brilliant’ Arsenal star urged to move on over fear of being completely frozen out in north London

A top Arsenal star has seemingly been told that he no longer has a future at Arsenal as he battles to earn a regular starting spot at The Emirates.

Kieran Tierney still has three years remaining on his contract in north London but has been heavily linked with an exit due to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s outstanding form since arriving from Manchester City last summer.

Newcastle have been fairly public in their pursuit of the Scotland international throughout the summer, although the Champions League new boys appear to have cooled that interest in recent weeks as they pursue other targets.

And now former Tottenham and Rangers defender Alan Hutton has claimed that Tierney should look at alternative options, given his struggles to dislodge Zinchenko from the left-back spot.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insists that the 26-year-old still has a role to play ahead of the new season, but Hutton is not so sure.

When asked what Tierney’s role will be if he stays with Arsenal for the upcoming campaign, Hutton told Football Insider: “Unfortunately I think he will be a squad player.

“I think Zinchenko is number one and it is up to Tierney to dislodge him. Does he have the potential to do it? Absolutely.

“I think he is a brilliant footballer who gives you everything. The problem for him at Arsenal is that the way they play does not suit Tierney’s strengths.

“He is a very strong 1v1 defender who likes to get up and down but I think Zinchenko is ahead of him at this moment in time.

“Tierney has what it takes to get him out. As long as he stays fit he has an opportunity but he will have a fight on his hands.”

Tierney‘s main issue is that cannot play the inverted full-back role anywhere near as well as Zinchenko, who was brilliant moving into midfield for the Gunners last season.

However, it remains to be seen whether any clubs are willing to pay Arsenal’s asking price of between £25-30million for a player Arteta also wants to stay.

