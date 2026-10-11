Arsenal laughing as pundit declares bargain new signing is on ‘another level’

Arsenal provided a timely reminder why they’re now heavy favourites to dominate the Premier League for the rest of this decade on Saturday, and one signing in particular sums the situation up.

Arsenal were made to fight and had to come from behind, though in the end, the Gunners did what was required when securing all three points against a battle-tested Leeds United.

The difference maker proved to be summer signing Bruno Guimaraes, who for the second time this season, scored the winning goal off the bench.

Arsenal’s plan over the summer was crystal clear – sign readymade players who’ll make an instant impact.

Ezri Konsa and Guimaraes are both aged 28 and boast extensive Premier League experience. Both would be guaranteed starters at almost every other team in the league, though that’s not the case at Arsenal.

When William Saliba returns to full fitness, Konsa will take his place on the bench. Guimaraes, meanwhile, is playing second fiddle to Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

As such, paying £75m for a 28-year-old bench player might seem like folly on Arsenal’s behalf. On the contrary, it’s a case of Arsenal ensuring that the longer a game goes on and when substitutions are made, it’s the Gunners who’ll get stronger and stronger.

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Praise rolls in for Bruno Guimaraes

The Telegraph described Guimaraes as not only a ‘bargain’ at £75m, but also a ‘super sub’.

And speaking on TNT Sports, former Gunners defender, Martin Keown, described the Brazilian as being on another level.

He declared: “This man here, he’s really endeared himself to the faithful here. He’s another level.”

Unlike Manchester City who built their all-conquering squads by cheating, Arsenal deserve huge credit for assembling a group of players who look destined to dominate year after year.

Perhaps the only weakness is the lack of superstar-calibre forwards. A return of 10 goals in six league games so far is fewer than Manchester City and Chelsea, but also Brighton and Brentford too.

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That may change in 2027, with Arsenal dreaming of signing Erling Haaland, while the more realistic prospect of landing Julian Alvarez at the second time of asking is hitting the headlines.

But for the time being, Mikel Arteta is safe in the knowledge he has a game changer on the bench, and £75m will seem a small price to pay if league titles are followed by more league titles.