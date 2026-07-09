Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has disclosed the transfer fee that Arsenal will need to pay Newcastle United to add Bruno Guimaraes to Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the transfer guru also revealing whether the midfielder will go on strike like Alexander Isak did last summer.

On July 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news that Arsenal were planning a new bid for Guimaraes.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have had a verbal offer of £55million for the Brazil international midfielder already turned down by Newcastle.

We understand that Newcastle do not want to sell Guimaraes, who starred for Brazil at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

There has been rapid development since, with The Athletic journalist David Ornstein reporting that Arsenal are planning to make a new bid of £60m for Guimaraes.

Guimaraes himself has informed Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal and play for Arteta’s side.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the situation of the Brazilian star.

According to Romano, Newcastle want £90m for Guimaraes, but Arsenal have already decided that they will pay that fee.

Encouraging for Newcastle, Guimaraes does not plan to force his way out to Arsenal and repeat the transfer saga of Alexander Isak from last summer.

Isak went on strike and refused to play for Newcastle, who eventually sold the Sweden international forward to Liverpool for £125m.

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Arsenal will not pay £90m for Bruno Guimaraes

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Guimaraes, Arsenal Newcastle: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here.

“Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle.

“If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal.

“If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle.

“So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno.

“Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues.

“That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

Romano added on X at 11:02pm on July 8: “Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him.

“£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

“Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.”

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