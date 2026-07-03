Fabrizio Romano reveals what Newcastle have directly ‘told Bruno Guimaraes’ about joining Arsenal

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is an Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has revealed the problem that Arsenal are facing in their quest to add Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

On June 25, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Guimaraes is considering leaving Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Arsenal are among the clubs most keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Brazil international midfielder.

We understand that intermediaries working on behalf of Guimaraes have already held talks with top clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

On June 27, Graeme Bailey reported that Arsenal have received encouragement from Guimaraes’s camp about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

Sources have told us that Arsenal are planning to bid £80million for the former Lyon star.

However, we understand that Newcastle have no intention of selling Guimaraes, having already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on the midfielder’s situation.

The Italian journalist has revealed that Newcastle have directly told Guimaraes that he is not for sale, a problem that Arsenal could find hard to overcome.

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What Newcastle have told Bruno Guimaraes amid Arsenal interest

Romano said about Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes on his YouTube channel: “Guys, obviously, Newcastle sold Sandro Tonali, Newcastle sold Anthony Gordon, so now Newcastle don’t have any intention to let Bruno Guimaraes go.

“At the same time, Arsenal had a bid rejected, £55million.

“Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the player, so what I can tell you in addition to all of this is that he really, really likes the player.

“Mikel Arteta was driving this interest for Bruno Guimares internally.

“It’s not the first time Arsenal go for him.

“Even in the past, they were considering the possibility to go for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Always been a player appreciated by Arteta, but now with Newcastle, it’s not going to be an easy one at all because Newcastle again made money with Gordon, made money with Tonali, and they already told Bruno Guimaraes and they told people close to him that they want to keep the player.

“So, it’s not going to be easy at all for Arsenal to get it done.

“They could try again.

“I would not exclude that because Arsenal really consider Bruno the top target in midfield, but, at the moment, from Newcastle, the message is doors closed.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“And the Bruno Guimares situation is this, as of today.”

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