Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have managed to strike a deal with Bruno Guimaraes, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals a third bid from the Gunners is on the way for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Guimaraes is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Arsenal are keen on signing him this summer.

Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, but Arteta and Berta want to improve the squad further.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 6 that Arsenal are planning a new bid for Guimaraes.

Arsenal have had an initial offer of £55million for the Brazil international midfielder already turned down by Newcastle.

On July 8, it emerged that Guimaraes has told Newcastle that he wants to join Arsenal.

Arsenal were also said to be ready to make a new offer of £60m for the 28-year-old former Lyon star.

Brazilian news outlet Globo has now reported that Guimaraes has reached an agreement on personal terms with Arsenal.

The report has also claimed that Newcastle want £90m for the midfielder, adding that he has already informed his manager, Eddie Howe, of his desire to leave.

Globo has stated: ‘The talks are being conducted by the player’s agents, who has been in seclusion since Brazil’s elimination against Norway last Sunday in New Jersey.

‘Bruno, for his part, has already given his approval for the deal and has already agreed on personal terms with Arsenal.’

The report continued: ‘Towards the end of last season, Bruno Guimaraes had a frank conversation with coach Eddie Howe to express his desire to seek new challenges with a more competitive team that fights for titles.

‘The Brazilian has been at Newcastle since 2022 and has become one of the club’s great idols, having qualified for two Champions League matches and winning the League Cup as captain.’

It further noted: ‘Behind the scenes, the information is that the team led by Arteta planned to reach £70m, but the amount is still not expected to be enough.

‘The expectation is that the deal will go through for £90m including fixed and variable amounts.’

DON’T MISS: Arsenal locked in £51.3m battle with Tottenham to sign Norway’s wing wizard

Arsenal prepare third bid for Bruno Guimaraes

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Newcastle want £90m for Guimaraes.

Romano, though, has added that Arsenal have no intention to pay that amount.

The Italian transfer journalist has also revealed that Arsenal have had two offers for the midfielder turned down and are now planning a third bid.

Romano said on his YouTube channel about Guimaraes, Arsenal Newcastle: “My understanding is on player side, Bruno Guimaraes wants to go to Arsenal, Bruno Guimaraes has clear desire to go to Arsenal, and personal terms would not be an issue.

“So, Bruno wants to go London and wants to go to Arsenal.

“Then Bruno Guimaraes, from what I understand, didn’t tell Newcastle something in Alexander Isak story style like one year ago – sell me or I am not going to stay here.

“Bruno Guimaraes wants to be respectful with Newcastle.

“If Newcastle can reach an agreement with Arsenal, Bruno will be happy to go to Arsenal.

“If this doesn’t happen, Bruno Guimaraes will not create problems to Newcastle.

“So, it’s a different attitude by Bruno.

“Bruno is not saying sell me or I am going to create issues.

“That’s really important to mention, but Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“And now what’s going to happen next?

“My understanding, sources involved and close to the story say that a transfer fee maybe around £90million could be the beginning of the discussion.

“Arsenal, from my understanding, are not offering £90m at least at this stage, so has to be negotiated.

“We have to see now if from the starting point, 55 then eventually £65m and the magic number in this case £90m, if in this range, Newcastle and Arsenal can try to reach an agreement.”

Romano added on X at 11:02pm on July 8: “Arsenal prepare new official bid for Bruno Guimarães: Arteta wants him.

“£55m already rejected, second approach at £65m package rejected too – fee in between £65m and £90m could accelerate talks.

“Bruno told Newcastle last week that he wants #AFC move but won’t create issues, leaving decision in club hands.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal prepare opening Morgan Rogers bid after major breakthrough in talks with Aston Villa star