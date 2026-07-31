Arsenal plan to hold a medical for Bruno Guimaraes next week, with a journalist disclosing the details of the agreement between the Gunners and Newcastle United over a transfer fee for the Brazil international midfielder, as Eddie Howe announces his departure as manager from St. James’ Park.

Earlier on Friday, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal were confident of wrapping up a deal for Guimaraes soon.

Sources told us that Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, were close to reaching an agreement in excess of £80million with Newcastle.

We reported that Guimaraes himself is keen on sorting out his future as soon as possible and completing a move to Arsenal.

French publication L’Equipe subsequently reported that Arsenal and Newcastle have reached an agreement in principle over a deal for Guimaraes.

The Daily Mail journalist Isaan Khan has now claimed that Arsenal have already “reserved a date next week” for the Brazilian’s “medical” and has outlined the details of the deal.

Khan posted on X at 3:45pm on July 21: “Understand that Arsenal have reserved a date next week for the possibility of Bruno Guimaraes’ medical at London Colney.

“Agreement in principal is £77m plus add-ons.

“Contract not signed yet and finer details to sort but a deal is close now. Next 48 hours crucial.”

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Eddie Howe announces Newcastle departure

On Thursday, TEAMtalk transfer expert Bailey, reported that Howe had decided to part ways with Newcastle.

We revealed that Matthias Jaissle will replace Howe as the Newcastle boss.

Newcastle have now announced on their official website the departure of Howe, who has explained the reasons why he has decided to step down.

Howe said: “After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United.

“After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.

“Although it’s been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it’s the right one.

“I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I’ve been here and this one is no different.

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United.

“It is difficult to put into words what this club, the city and its supporters mean, and will always mean, to me and my family.

“From the moment myself, Jason and all of the staff arrived nearly half a decade ago, Newcastle instantly felt like home and the people here welcomed us with open arms.

“We took huge pride in representing the club from day one and this city will always hold a very special place in our hearts.

“There have been so many incredible moments in our time here.

“From fighting relegation in our first season to the numerous unforgettable nights at St. James’ Park in the Champions League soon after.

“The progression was fast.

“Everyone came together, united and what a force we became, culminating in bringing home our first domestic trophy in 70 years.

“These are all memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“I would like to put on record my sincere thanks and appreciation to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Jamie Reuben, Jacobo Solís and everyone at PIF, David Hopkinson, Ross Wilson and the entire ownership and leadership group for placing their trust in me and for giving me the opportunity to lead this special football club.

“I remain incredibly positive and enthusiastic about the future of Newcastle.

“The club is in fantastic hands with a great leadership team and I have no doubt together, alongside whoever comes in to replace me, they will continue to deliver success on the pitch.

“Thank you to Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone, Dan Hodges, Andy Howe and Jordan Tribe for their incredible loyalty, support and dedication and to all of the amazing staff behind the scenes whose hard work and loyalty makes this club what it is.

“A special thank you to all of the players who have represented the club during my time here.

“Without you, nothing would have been possible and it’s been an honour to have coached you all.

“Finally, and most importantly, thank you to our incredible supporters.

“Your passion and loyalty have inspired me every single day.

“To stand on the touchline at St. James’ Park as your manager with the honour of representing your club has meant more to me than you will ever know.

“While my journey as manager has now come to an end, the affinity and love I will always hold for Newcastle United never will.

“Thank you for everything. I wish the club every success for the future.”

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